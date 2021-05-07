Customer asks Grabfood rider to cage his chicken to save it from being eaten by a cat

- Advertisement -

Singapore—There are customer requests that are reasonable, and apparently there are customer requests that involve corralling an animal to save its life.

One Grabfood rider recently got what is most likely the strangest request in his life when a customer asked him to catch a chicken when he dropped off the food order.

Not only that but he was also asked to put the chicken back in its cage.

Just in case the delivery man happened to see it, that is.

The reason? A cat may end up eating the chicken. Which, as anyone may well imagine, is good neither for the customer nor the chicken.

On Wednesday (May 5) a netizen going by the name Bardon Muse on Facebook posted a photo of himself in his green Grabfood shirt, in front of a chicken, with the thumbs-up sign.

Beside them is the cage where the chicken belongs.

It seemed that he was just about ready to embark on his chicken catching mission.

He wrote on his post, “Customer had some weird request. didn’t expect there will really be a chicken lol wtf.”

The Grabfood rider also screenshot the Drop-off instructions: “Please leave the food at the gate will do. btw if u see chicken running around outside, plz help me put it back in the cage for me yea. later the cat eat. thx.”

MS News spoke to the Grabfood rider, 26-year-old Brandon Ng, who told the media outfit that he received the request from a customer who had ordered food to be delivered at his home in a Geylang HDB block.

Mr Ng was shocked that chickens in HDB corridors are a thing in this day and age.

“I’m like thinking, it’s 2021, who keeps chickens like that in Singapore?” MS News quotes him as saying, adding that the fowl-catching endeavour he was requested to do was “harder than fighting Muay Thai”.

Adding to the stress was his fear of birds, but the brave young man soldiered on, out of concern for the safety of the chicken.

Happily enough, and deservedly so, Mr Ng received a tip from the customer.

On his Facebook page, he posted a cheeky follow-up to the chicken-saving saga, as one commenter had asked who took the photo of him with the rescued chicken.

“The pussycat took the photo obviously,” he wrote.

/TISG

