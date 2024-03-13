SINGAPORE: Walter Myers III, who is not only an educator but a principal engineering manager for Microsoft, asked in a recent article if Singapore math could be “a fix for U.S. mathematics education?”

The piece, published on Wednesday (March 12), noted how Singapore has consistently bested other countries in global math competitions and topped the most recent Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) test, known as the education system’s “stress test.”

Singapore emerged first in all three categories: maths (575 points), reading (543 points) and science (561 points). The US, meanwhile, scored 465 in maths, which is lower than the OECD average of 472.

“Clearly, the most powerful country in the world, trounced easily by this small country in Southeast Asia, is sadly below average in mathematics, which is a critical area of education that drives success in STEM careers.

While this downward trend has existed for years, it’s likely to get worse, as we are unfortunately seeing (particularly in progressive states) a push to lower academic standards in the name of “equity,” Mr Myers wrote, adding that a new approach is “vitally needed” in the US.

He also noted that some schools in America are already adopting Singapore math.

Mr Myers quoted Ms Wenxi Lee, who wrote in her 2020 book The Secrets to Singapore’s World Class Math Curriculum, that Singapore Math, “when properly understood and applied, can greatly benefit American children.”

He cited the example of Orange County Classical Academy (OCCA), which has embraced the Singapore Math curriculum and where students are “thriving.”

“Since its inception in 2020, OCCA’s adoption of Singapore Math has produced results that consistently outperform the state in mathematics.

In 2021, OCCA outperformed the state by 47 percentage points in 3rd to 5th grade,” and continues to have “consistently outstanding results.”

He added, however, that implementing a Singapore Math curriculum is not simple.

“The Singapore Math curriculum emphasizes conceptual understanding over computational skills, based on the belief that for children to do well in math, they must have both.”

Mr Myers wrote, quoting the assistant headmaster of the OCCA’s lower school, Ms Lisa Mote, that Singapore Math causes students to ask good questions and think deeply, which is “consistent with Lee’s argument that a key indicator in the success of Singapore Math is having a ‘growth mindset‘ as an attitude toward mathematical learning.”

He ended the piece by writing that while OCCA is the only public school in California to use Singapore Math at present, “The future success of California, and indeed America, depends on adequately preparing the next generation for the challenges of tomorrow. Teaching Singapore Math with a growth mindset approach would be a positive step.” /TISG

