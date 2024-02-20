SINGAPORE: A dog awareness group issued an “urgent” appeal via social media on Monday (Feb 19) on behalf of Lara, a dog that had been kept chained up in the past and was abandoned by the individual who had provided care for her.

“Lara has nowhere to go by the end of this month, and time is running out,” wrote the organisation Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore on its Facebook page before telling a little about the dog’s backstory. It also asked the public to help share their post, hoping that a wider reach will help find a home for the dog.

The group also posted photos of Lara, one of which showed a chain around her body. It said she was discovered hiding behind a large industrial compressor in a factory.

The staff at the factory said that after the man who had been Lara’s caregiver resigned from his job there, he abandoned the dog.

“It appears she had been kept on a chain, as evidenced by the makeshift chain harness around her body. She also appeared malnourished,” Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore added.

The group added that the Housing and Development Board had approved her and that she has a sweet and gentle nature. It warned, however, that “she lacks the socialization and exposure needed to thrive in a home environment and will require someone with patience and empathy to guide her through this transition.”

Read related: Why buy when you can adopt dogs in Singapore?

Lara does not get along well with other dogs either, which has led Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore to say that it would be best if the household that adopts or fosters her does not have other dogs or small children.

“Without assistance, Lara may end up in a shelter, which is not ideal. Time is of the essence. Please contact us if you can help this former chained dog in need. Alternatively, help us to share her post. Thank you!” the group wrote.

It’s not uncommon for Singaporeans to go online to appeal for fur babies to be fostered or adopted. One woman made a similar appeal over Facebook last year after a household decided to surrender a pair of dogs.

She wrote, “Please help them; they are but victims of a broken family.”/TISG

Read also: Animal welfare groups call on govt to change existing policies on stray dog population control