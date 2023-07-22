Woman makes final appeal for foster fur parents for good doggos Jack & Patches

SINGAPORE: Maybe families with a little extra space in their homes and a little bit of love in their hearts, particularly for fur babies, would like to respond to a netizen, who made a “final appeal” for foster fur parents for two special dogs named Jack and Patches.

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday night (July 20), Ms Bujji Samantha wrote that they first posted about the need for homes for Jack and Patches three weeks ago but have had no luck as yet.

Ms Samantha wrote, “Come end July, they will be moved out of the only place they ever knew as home and into a kennel measuring 2 m x 1 m.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Samantha for further comments.

She added in her post that the “innocent animals” have done nothing wrong, but that the family they have been with has recently come to the decision to surrender them.

Ms Samantha sounded sad when she wrote, “Such is the life of a so-called family member. Nothing is forever. When things go south, the animals will go too.”

She also asked netizens to share the “adoption appeal” post that she put up, or better yet, for prospective fur parents or families to come forward.

“Will Jack & Patches have another happy ever after? We’d like to think so, but we need YOUR HELP to share this adoption appeal.

If you can foster them, please reach out to us as well. The last thing we ever want to do is place them in a tiny enclosure, surrounded by walls.”

For those who would like to share her appeal, Ms Samantha’s post can be found here.”

She added, “Please help them, they are but victims of a broken family.”

Meanwhile, for individuals who wish to help Jack and Patches, Ms Samantha posted a number, 9789 0569. However, she has requested that only messages be sent via WhatsApp, and no calls be made to the number.

/TISG

