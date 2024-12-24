SINGAPORE: During this year’s holiday season, local matchmaking agencies have reported a notable surge in participation in speed dating events.

According to 8world, the number of singles taking part in these activities has increased by 20% to 30% compared to last year, with many participants taking advantage of the quieter holiday period to seek companionship.

Several matchmaking companies have held a variety of speed dating events throughout the month, seeing a year-on-year rise in attendance. One agency, which hosted five events this month alone, saw a 25% increase in participants.

The majority of these singles were in their 30s and 40s, but the trend has also seen a shift toward younger participants, particularly men in their 20s.

Many of these younger individuals are eager to start families, contributing to their decision to engage in speed dating as a way to meet potential partners.

The year-end holiday season, with its reduced workloads and extended time off, has created a window for singles to focus on finding their ideal match.

Many participants, according to agencies, are motivated by the desire for companionship during the festive period, seeking romance over the holidays.

One notable event at an ice cream shop over the weekend saw more than 30 singles come together for an evening of speed dating.

The company hosting the event reported an increase of 20 to 30 per cent in participation this month, with a broad range of ages, from their 20s to 40s, taking part.

Safety concerns around dating apps have also contributed to the increased interest in face-to-face speed dating, as more people are opting for these events in search of a safer and more personal experience.

Matchmaking agencies are noticing a shift in participant demographics, with younger individuals increasingly attending speed dating events in hopes of finding serious relationships and, in many cases, starting families sooner rather than later.