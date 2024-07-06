SINGAPORE: A pair of travel vloggers from the United Kingdom called Singapore “the Most Overrated Place in the World” in a YouTube clip from last month.

However, the “World traveller and professional people finder” Gaz Wright had a lot of nice things to say about Singapore as well, although he added that he feels that the city is overly hyped up.

In a recent Instagram post, he even ranked Singapore 14th among the 15 countries he visited in the first four months of their Asian tour.

His main beef with The Little Red Dot seems to be all about how costly things are, including what he describes as the most expensive drink he’s ever bought.

Mr Wright started with accommodations, giving a little tour of the room they booked for £100 (around S$173). While this rate is not cheap by the standard of other cities, it’s also not luxurious.

On the plus side, the room was bigger than they expected. On the minus side, it has a sink outside the bathroom. He also noted its cost could not be compared to the prices of accommodations in Vietnam.

They headed to CÉ LA VI SkyBar in Marina Bay Sands, where the price they paid for drinks made them the “worst backpackers in the world,” he joked, although he was all praises for the “phenomenal panoramic views.”

He paid £15 (S$26) for a pint of beer, which is far more than the £2 to £3 or even £7 a pint he pays back home in the UK.

At Raffles, he got the famed Singapore Sling for £30 (S$52), which he enjoyed but said the price was a “killer.”

They then visited the F1 track, which they also enjoyed, especially since it cost them nothing to get it and walk around.

However, Mr Wright says there’s no chance he’d come back for the real thing, given the prices of tickets and suites.

When they went to the light show at Gardens by the Bay, they found it disappointing, even though it was free, because they felt it was more for children than adults.

At the end of his video, Mr Wright said that Singapore is a good transit place, given the excellence of Changi Airport. The city can be seen on a 24-hour stopover, he said.

However, having spent three days and three nights in Singapore, he said there wasn’t much to do in the city and had to rack their brains for more things to do.

In the end, he did not give The Little Red Dot a thumbs-up and called it the most underwhelming place he’s ever been to, as it did not meet his high expectations. /TISG

