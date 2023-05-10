Tyler Ten treats his fans to lunch to thank them for voting for him at Star Awards 2023

SINGAPORE: According to an Instagram post shared by The Celebrity Agency, local artist Tyler Ten recently treated his fans to lunch to thank them for their votes during the Star Awards 2023.

The post caption stated: “A lunch treat for his pillar of support ❤️ Thank you for being there

@tylerten_officialfc.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

In a separate post by Tyler’s fan club, the page admins expressed their gratitude to their idol.

“A lunch date with Tyler to thank his fans who voted for him during Star Awards.Thank you @tylertennn for taking out your Saturday afternoon to give us a treat for our hard-work for voting during Star Awards,” the fan page admins remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYTEN – 丰功伟绩 🤘🏼 (@tylerten_officialfc)

Tyler Ten admitted that his fans are his driving force, reported 8World.

He revealed: “I want to thank the fans for their votes and support for me in the Star Awards, so I arranged this lunch gathering, hoping to chat with them and let them know me better.”

Netizens have expressed their gratitude in the comments section.

The fan page admin stated: “We have an amazing lunch date with our favourite idol @tylertennn 💙 thank you for the yummy treat 🤤.”

One fan also stated: “Enjoyed the lunch date with Tyler and Tyten~ Thank you so much for the treat! 💙🤭.”

Another fan commented: “Sad that I can’t be there but hopefully next time there is a chance to meet Tyler in person anyway hope you all enjoyed yourself 😊.”

More fans declared, “Despite not being able to be with him personally, he never forgets us and made sure to let us feel appreciated through a video message. Thank you boss @tylertennn for the sweet gesture”, and “Thank you Tyler for the treat 💙.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg