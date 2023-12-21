Entertainment

Tyler Henry, a Hollywood medium, has a 600,000-person waiting list.

ByLydia Koh

December 21, 2023
tyler-henry,-a-hollywood-medium,-has-a-600,000-person-waiting-list.

Tyler Henry, widely recognised as America’s most watched medium, possesses a staggering waiting list of over 600,000 individuals eager to engage with him. During his meeting with Britt Hennemuth, he spots a model sailboat on Hennemuth’s office bookshelf and mentions how he had a strong vision of a grandfatherly figure associated with a boat, a connection that surprises them both.

Henry explains that during their session, seemingly unrelated things might surface, requiring clarification from others. Upon inquiry, a friend reveals that the model boat was once his grandfather’s.

Tyler Henry – The Medium

Photo: Instagram/Tyler Henry

His origin story, well-known among his fans and depicted on TV since 2016, began in California’s Central Valley. Raised in a religious community, his abilities surfaced at 10 years old when he sensed his grandmother’s impending death, altering his approach to grieving.

Initially aiming to be a hospice nurse, a chance reading for a college dean altered his course, leading him into mediumship. This sudden shift attracted attention and propelled his career, with people seeking his services without advertisement.

Prioritizes helping less privileged

At 27, living outside Los Angeles without a driver’s license, Henry exudes a cheerful demeanor. Despite reading for high-profile figures, he prioritizes helping the less privileged, a mission driving his work.

His relationship with fame is complex. While recognizing its potential to help others, he seeks normalcy and privacy after a decade of public vulnerability.

Call from Sarah Paulson

His involvement with American Horror Story led to an unexpected call from Sarah Paulson, a moment that shook him. While skepticism persists in his life, he embraces doubt, valuing critical thinking.

Amidst his Netflix show and personal endeavors, Henry delves into a family mystery discovered while filming. His mother’s revelation about her abduction as a baby unearthed a traumatic past, leading to an unsettling discovery about her biological family.

Read More News

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba the most hated beautiful woman in America? 

Cover Photo:

The post Tyler Henry, a Hollywood medium, has a 600,000-person waiting list. appeared first on The Independent News.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

K-pop royalty unite: G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and more celebrate 2NE1’s comeback concert after 10 years!

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

New thriller drama ‘Doubt’ features Chae Won Bin concealing a secret from her father, Han Suk Kyu

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Crime drama “Gangnam B-Side” posters feature Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI bringing intriguing motives to the table

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks started on a higher note on Monday—STI climbed 0.6%

October 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Ex-NMP says people should have “some sense of reality” when it comes to civil servants receiving gifts

October 7, 2024 The Independent

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.