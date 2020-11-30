Uncategorized says will not 'change my mind' on election fraud claims

Trump says will not ‘change my mind’ on election fraud claims

"It's not like you're gonna change my mind. My mind will not change in six months," Trump told Fox News interviewer Maria Bartiromo.

Author

AFP

Date

Category

Uncategorized
- Advertisement -

In the first TV interview since losing his re-election bid, President indicated Sunday that he will never concede to and abandon his conspiracy theory about mass ballot fraud.

“It’s not like you’re gonna change my mind. My mind will not change in six months,” told Fox News interviewer Maria Bartiromo.

“This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud,” he claimed, again without backing this up. “We won the election easily.”

The 45-minute interview, Trump’s first on television since the November 3 election, was mostly a monologue of evidence-free claims concerning election fraud, virtually unchallenged by Bartiromo.

- Advertisement -

Despite Trump’s unprecedented attack on the validity of the US election system, his legal team has yet to provide any evidence that stands up in court.

Case after case has been rejected by judges around the country. The latest rebuff came from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which on Saturday turned down a lawsuit filed by Trump supporters seeking to contest Biden’s win in the state.

“We’re trying to put the evidence in and the judges won’t allow us to do it,” Trump said. “We are trying. We have so much evidence.”

Ignoring the usual boundaries between his office and the judicial and law enforcement system, Trump complained that the Department of Justice and FBI were not helping him.

They are “missing in action,” he said, also questioning the point of the Supreme Court if it doesn’t intervene.

“We should be heard by the Supreme Court. Something has to be able to get up there. Otherwise, what is the Supreme Court?” he asked.

The 2020 election was not especially close.

Biden won the electoral college vote — the state-by-state competition deciding the winner — by 306 to 232. In the popular national vote, which does not decide the result but still has political and symbolic heft, Biden won by 51 to 47 percent.

Losers of US presidential elections traditionally concede almost immediately.

But whether or not Trump ever acknowledges defeat, the Electoral College is all but certain to go through the formal motions of confirming Biden when it meets on December 14 and the Democrat will be sworn in on Inauguration Day January 20.

Even as the clock runs down on his single term, Trump declined to say on Fox News whether he sees an expiry date for his unsuccessful legal campaign.

“I’m not going to say a date,” he said.

Asked if he saw a path to victory, he said: “I hope so.”

sms/bgs

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

PM Lee confident that Singapore can emerge stronger from the impact of COVID-19

Prime Minister expressed confidence yesterday (Nov 27) that Singapore has what it takes to emerge stronger from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as he looked back on the tumultuous year that is coming to an end. The coronavirus...
View Post
Sense And Nonsense

Why Jamus Lim or Nicole Seah is so hot or “Does anyone know who the MP for Kebun Baru is?”

Writing about general elections can be a risky exercise. The main risks?  Getting your predictions way off target and ending up with egg in your face and a massive dent in your professional credibility in a pre-election book. Or trying to...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee to participate in two libel trials on the same day

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to appear in two libel trials on Monday (Nov 30). The trials, separately, are against And Leong Sze Hian. In a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 27), Lim Tean, the lawyer representing both Mr...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet