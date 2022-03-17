Home News Tribunal hears Parti Liyani's complaint against the 2 prosecutors who handled...

Tribunal hears Parti Liyani’s complaint against the 2 prosecutors who handled her trial theft

Photo: FB screengrab /Parti Liyani

The case seemed simple enough when a domestic helper was arrested for theft. But it was only after she was convicted that the story really began. Has justice finally been served?

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

A disciplinary tribunal has heard a complaint of misconduct filed against two prosecutors  by Ms Parti Liyani, the Indonesian domestic helper whose theft conviction in 2019 was overturned in a high-profile appeal in 2020.

The tribunal issued its judgment on March 10 on the complaint against Ms Tan Yanying and Mr Tan Wee Hao, the Deputy Public Prosecutors  who had handled the initial prosecution of Ms Parti.

The tribunal  found “no cause of sufficient gravity for disciplinary action” against the two DPPs.

The Parti Liyani case goes all the way back to 2016.

- Advertisement 1-

Ms Parti had worked for the family of Mr Liew Mun Leong, then chairman of the Changi Airport Group (CAG) from 2007 to 2016. When she was dismissed on Oct 28, 2016, she flew home to Indonesia.

Mr Liew then filed a police report  on Oct 30, 2016 against Ms Parti, claiming that items belonging to the Liew family had been found in the boxes she intended to ship home  home, and she was arrested on her  return to Singapore on Dec 2, 2016.

In August 2017, she was charged with four counts of theft,  involving 144 items valued at more than S$50,000. 

Two months later, she reported to the Ministry of Manpower that she had been illegally deployed to clean the home and office of Karl Liew, the son of her amployer

On March 20, 2019, District Judge Olivia Low sentenced the helper to two years and two months in jail for theft, Ms Parti appealed and the conviction was overturned on Sept 4, 2020.

Justice Chan Seng Onn noted in his decision that there was “reason to believe that the Liew family … took the pre-emptive first step to terminate” Ms Parti to prevent her from filing a complaint of illegal deployment.

- Advertisement 2-

Shortly after Ms Parti was acquitted, Mr Liew stepped down as CAG chairman. The high-profile case led to a discussion in Parliament about Singapore’s criminal justice system.

Ms Parti went to court on Sept 23, 2020, to seek disciplinary proceedings against the prosecutors who had got her convicted. A disciplinary inquiry carried out in response to the complaint was held from Sept 6 to 9, 2021.

Her complaint centred on the manner in which the two DPPs cross-examined her as to whether the DVD player she was accused of stealing was functional. Ms Parti said they had falsely shown that the DVD was working during her District Court trial in 2018.

The tribunal, which was made up of Senior Judge Chao Hick Tin and senior lawyer Patrick Ang,  said in its judgment that the DPPs demonstration of the DVD player had been done “openly and fairly,” but added that more could have been done to ascertain the working condition of the DVD player, which has dual functions, only one of which was working.

Ms Parti said Mr Liew’s wife  had given her the faulty player listed among the items that she had been accused of stealing.

- Advertisement 3-

Ms Parti claimed that in court, the DPPs gave the impression the DVD player was fully functional, and failed to disclose that they had trouble playing DVD.

Ms Yanying said in response that the relevant issue at hand was whether or not the player was working. The tribunal tended to agree with this and said that the DPPs could not be faulted for lack of candor, yahoo!news reported.

Now, will this tribunal’s ruling finally signal the end of this long-running saga? /TISG

Disciplinary tribunal hearing vs prosecutors in Parti Liyani case ended after 4 days

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Uncategorized

“Looking for Indian girls with fair skin” – Modelling agency called out for Colourism

Hi Neha, she liked you but the skin tone they want a girl with fair skin. Thank you anyway for trying your best.” Against the backdrop of Eminem’s “Without Me”, Neha shared her experience with a modelling agency who first...
Read more
Home News

Tribunal hears Parti Liyani’s complaint against the 2 prosecutors who handled her trial theft

A disciplinary tribunal has heard a complaint of misconduct filed against two prosecutors  by Ms Parti Liyani, the Indonesian domestic helper whose theft conviction...
Read more
Home News

Serial swindler wrecked lives, forged a $1 trillion cheque drawn on his mum’s closed account

Jerald Low Jing Yong is only 27, but has already racked up quite a list of targets he has scammed and cheated over the...
Read more
Home News

Community pitches in to help rescue cat stuck on roof for 11 days

Remember the cat stuck on the roof of Petain Court apartment complex, which didn’t fall for the trap set up to rescue it? Netizen Janice...
Read more
Home News

Chan Chun Sing’s post on guided tour by students of Jurong Secondary School receives both praises and skepticism

  On 13 March, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing posted a series of pictures of his visit to Jurong Secondary School in Facebook. What’s unusual...
Read more
Uncategorized

“Looking for Indian girls with fair skin” – Modelling agency called out for Colourism

Hi Neha, she liked you but the skin tone they want a girl with fair skin. Thank you anyway...
Read more
Home News

Tribunal hears Parti Liyani’s complaint against the 2 prosecutors who handled her trial theft

A disciplinary tribunal has heard a complaint of misconduct filed against two prosecutors  by Ms Parti Liyani, the Indonesian...
Read more
Home News

Serial swindler wrecked lives, forged a $1 trillion cheque drawn on his mum’s closed account

Jerald Low Jing Yong is only 27, but has already racked up quite a list of targets he has...
Read more
Home News

Community pitches in to help rescue cat stuck on roof for 11 days

Remember the cat stuck on the roof of Petain Court apartment complex, which didn’t fall for the trap set...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore