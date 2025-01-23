Previously, the CrossFit Games allowed transgender women to participate in the women’s category in their events. However, they will no longer be allowed to do so.

Under the CrossFit Games’ updated gender classification policy, all competitors will have to compete in the category based on their assigned sex at birth.

The new policy also states: “All athletes are welcome to participate in CrossFit Games events… However, to maintain fairness and the integrity of the competition, athletes must compete in the division corresponding to their gender assigned at birth.”

In other words, trans women will have to compete in the men’s category.

What are the CrossFit Games?

The CrossFit Games are an event owned by CrossFit LLC. It is a competition where athletes face off in different categories that test their strength, speed, agility, and various other aspects of fitness.

In a social media post, CrossFit Games stated: “No matter your city, country, language, or ability, we will gather on the same starting line for three weeks of community, inspiration, and fitness.”

CrossFit is the latest sports organization to address the question of whether trans women should be allowed to compete in the women’s category. With similar actions already taken by other sports bodies, many trans athletes worry that the anti-trans policies of the new US administration may prompt more sports organizations to follow suit.

However, some sporting events offer a new category for the nonbinary, just like the New York City Marathon.

