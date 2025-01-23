The argument over how tennis utilizes video technology during matches has been reignited by an apparent double bounce incident in the Australian Open quarter-final between Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro.

The ball bounced twice in front of Swiatek, who won the match 6-1 6-2. Navarro dropped a point despite the incident, trailing 6-1 2-2 A-40. Unfortunately, Navarro, the American eighth seed, was not able to challenge the call since she did not stop the point and continued playing.

For this season, the Australian Open implemented a video review system. However, it can be used only when a player stops play or when a point is called.

Navarro thinks the system needs to be changed. She said: “I think we should be able to see it afterwards… It happened so fast. In the back of your head you’re like, ‘OK maybe I can still win the point even though it wasn’t called’.”

The athlete added: “It’s going to be a downer if I stop the point and it turns out it wasn’t a double bounce… It’s tough.”

Furthermore, Swiatek was not sure if it was really a double bounce after being told that she should have surrendered the point.

Swiatek stated: “It was hard to say because I was full sprinting. I don’t remember even seeing the contact point…I don’t know. Sometimes you don’t really look when you hit the ball.”

“I thought this is like the umpire’s kind of job to call it. I was also waiting for the VAR, but I didn’t see it so I just proceeded,” the five-time Grand Slam champion added.

Video reviews in tennis

Out of tennis’ four major tournaments each season, the Australian Open is the second to implement video reviews.

The 2023 US Open was the first event in which umpires access replay videos to make a decision on double bounces.

Source: BBC