Traffic cones and sandbags placed on car in parking dispute

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man, upset that another person had parked in front of the terrace house he is occupying, placed traffic cones and sandbags on top of the other car and blocked it with two trashcans and his own car.

The police were called after both car owners could not resolve the issue.

The incident occurred at about 7.30 am on Tuesday (Jan 12) at Jalan Rabu, a private housing estate in the Upper Thomson Road area.

Witnesses said a man in his 50s had driven his black car to a house on the corner of street. When he saw a red car in the parking space in front of the house, he alighted from his vehicle and rushed to the red car.

- Advertisement -

Picking up two traffic cones and two sandbags that had been left on the road by a foreign worker renovating a nearby house, the man placed the items on the red car. He also placed two trashcans beside the red car and blocked it with his own car.

The owner of the red car, a 36-year-old manager, told zaobao.com that he was shocked to see his car in such a state as he was about to leave for work.

The issue grew when he approached the other man to resolve the matter. He told the Chinese daily: “He said angrily, I parked the car in front of his house. No matter what I said, he just won’t take off the sandbags or drive away, so I had to call the police.”

The other man drove his car away when the police arrived, allowing him to remove the items from his car and drive to work.

He told the Chinese daily that he has lived in a rented house for six years but had never seen the owner of the black car.

It seems the corner house was occupied by an elderly woman in her 80s. She had lived in Jalan Rabu for 50 years before she passed away about a month ago. The owner of the black car is believed to be a relative of the woman and is helping to manage the house.

The owner of the red car decided to park outside the corner house after finding out that the owner had recently passed on. He said: “After all, that house has been empty for so long, I thought it wouldn’t cause them trouble.”

Meanwhile, Jalan Rabu residents said they were concerned over the presence of police as they thought another World War II shell had been found in the area.

Late last month, a migrant worker found shells left over from the war in the backyard of one of the houses in the area. Twelve families were evacuated as the authorities transported the war relic to a safe location for disposal.

Residents said they were relieved that the police had been called to mediate a parking dispute, not because another shell had been found. /TISG