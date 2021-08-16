Town Council identified who has been feeding pigeons, adjusts “DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS” banner, so the culprit can see it

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After identifying a resident who has been feeding pigeons, Sembawang Town Council hilariously changed the direction of their “no feeding pigeons” banner such that it faced the culprit’s window.

According to the Reddit post, the culprit was found to be living on the second floor of the Housing Board block, leading the town council to change the direction of the banner so that it would face the culprit directly instead.

A netizen also pointed out that the font size in the banner appeared to have increased greatly as well.

- Advertisement -

However, this change might not have worked as well as the Town Council would have expected. According to a comment, the only change that came about was the culprit shifting his feeding area to the other side of the building instead.

Several other banners in the area prohibiting the feeding of pigeons also stated that perpetrators could be fined up to $5,000 for feeding pigeons.

- Advertisement -

A commenter mentioned that there was a notorious pigeon feeder residing on the 2nd floor of block 825 in Woodlands who scattered rice every morning around 7 to 8 am.



- Advertisement -

This man appeared to be Abdul Aziz Saik Mohamad, who was fined $1,500 for five counts of pigeon feeding in Jul 2018.

Previously in 2017, Sembawang Town Council carried out a culling of pigeons as it received much feedback from residents who were worried about their health and environmental hygiene from pigeons roosting in the area. Some other netizens expressed their sadness and dismay at the pigeon’s death and criticized the pigeon population managing measure.

Birds like pigeons leave droppings that dirty the environment, and the food used to feed them can attract other pests such as rats and cockroaches, which host diseases and can endanger public health.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg