Home News Featured News Town Council identified who has been feeding , adjusts "DO NOT FEED...

Town Council identified who has been feeding pigeons, adjusts “DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS” banner, so the culprit can see it

Birds like pigeons leave droppings that dirty the environment, and the food used to feed them can attract other pests such as rats and cockroaches, which host diseases and can endanger public health.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Author

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — After identifying a resident who has been feeding , Sembawang Town Council hilariously changed the direction of their “no feeding pigeons” such that it faced the culprit’s window.

According to the Reddit post, the culprit was found to be living on the second floor of the Housing Board block, leading the town council to change the direction of the banner so that it would face the culprit directly instead.

A netizen also pointed out that the font size in the banner appeared to have increased greatly as well.

- Advertisement -

: Reddit Screengrab

However, this change might not have worked as well as the Town Council would have expected. According to a comment, the only change that came about was the culprit shifting his feeding area to the other side of the building instead.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Several other banners in the area prohibiting the feeding of pigeons also stated that perpetrators could be fined up to $5,000 for feeding pigeons.

- Advertisement -

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

A commenter mentioned that there was a notorious pigeon feeder residing on the 2nd floor of block 825 in Woodlands who scattered rice every morning around 7 to 8 am.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

- Advertisement -

This man appeared to be Abdul Aziz Saik Mohamad, who was fined $1,500 for five counts of pigeon feeding in Jul 2018.

Previously in 2017, Sembawang Town Council carried out a culling of pigeons as it received much feedback from who were worried about their health and environmental hygiene from pigeons roosting in the area. Some other netizens expressed their sadness and dismay at the pigeon’s death and criticized the pigeon population managing measure.

Birds like pigeons leave droppings that dirty the environment, and the used to feed them can attract other pests such as rats and cockroaches, which host diseases and can endanger health.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

 Follow us on Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent