CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Home News

Toto jackpot grows to $8.2 million for New Year’s draw on Jan 3

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 31, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Toto New Year’s Day draw, scheduled for 9:30 pm on Friday, January 3, has amassed a substantial jackpot of $8.2 million after two consecutive draws without a winner.

Singapore Pools confirmed the increased prize pool on its website, sparking heightened interest among hopeful participants. Lottery tickets for the New Year’s Day Toto have been on sale since 6:10 pm on Monday, Dec 30, with options for $10 and $20 tickets available.

In anticipation of high demand, Singapore Pools has announced extended operating hours for its head office, branches, and authorized retailers.

On the day of the draw, Jan 3, business hours will be extended to 9 pm, ensuring ample time for ticket purchases. Additionally, authorized retailers will remain open until 8 pm on Jan 1 and Jan 2 to accommodate the surge in demand.

Singapore Pools has also confirmed the dates for two more Toto draws. The Chinese New Year reunion Toto is set for Jan 24, while the subsequent draw will take place on Feb 7.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

Scoot apologises after passengers on KL-SG flight had to deboard twice and face 22-hour wait to get to Singapore

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Lower household electricity and gas prices announced for January to March 2025

December 31, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

FairPrice Group doubles discount for Blue & Orange cardholders for the first 60 days of 2025

December 31, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business

Indian conglomerate to exit $2 billion joint venture with Singapore-based company

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Scoot apologises after passengers on KL-SG flight had to deboard twice and face 22-hour wait to get to Singapore

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Toto jackpot grows to $8.2 million for New Year’s draw on Jan 3

December 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it a common workforce practice?” — Man asks after a company asks him to resign from his current job before they can reveal salary details

December 31, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.