SINGAPORE: The Toto New Year’s Day draw, scheduled for 9:30 pm on Friday, January 3, has amassed a substantial jackpot of $8.2 million after two consecutive draws without a winner.

Singapore Pools confirmed the increased prize pool on its website, sparking heightened interest among hopeful participants. Lottery tickets for the New Year’s Day Toto have been on sale since 6:10 pm on Monday, Dec 30, with options for $10 and $20 tickets available.

In anticipation of high demand, Singapore Pools has announced extended operating hours for its head office, branches, and authorized retailers.

On the day of the draw, Jan 3, business hours will be extended to 9 pm, ensuring ample time for ticket purchases. Additionally, authorized retailers will remain open until 8 pm on Jan 1 and Jan 2 to accommodate the surge in demand.

Singapore Pools has also confirmed the dates for two more Toto draws. The Chinese New Year reunion Toto is set for Jan 24, while the subsequent draw will take place on Feb 7.