Top Singapore golfer Amanda Tan to compete in HSBC Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE — Top Singapore professional golfer Amanda Tan will compete for a fifth time, a record for a local player, in the HSBC Women’s World Championship from 2 to 5 March 2023 at Sentosa Golf Club after winning the tournament’s local qualifying competition with a final score of 148 (+4). She finished five strokes ahead of her closest competitor, local amateur Jaymie Ng 153 (+9). Aloyza Atienza came in third in the qualifier with a final tally of 154 (+10).

Tan first played in the prestigious tournament as an amateur in the 2014 edition. When she competed in 2017, the HSBC Women’s World Championship was her first professional event. Since then, she has competed on two other occasions in 2019 and 2021.

On her round of 75 on the second day of the qualifier last weekend, she said “I made some early birdies during my round, and made some bogeys as well here and there. I turned around a +1 on the front nine which I wasn’t too unhappy about. Then on the back nine, I dropped some shots here and there, which I wasn’t too happy about. Overall, I think, if anything, I would want to work on my irons – get them more consistent to prepare for the HSBC Women’s World Championship. I’m happy with my chipping and putting so I hope that stays.”

The HSBC Women’s World Championship National Qualifying Tournament was introduced by tournament sponsor HSBC to ensure that a local player will have the invaluable opportunity to compete in a leading LPGA event amongst the world’s best players. The 23-year-old is looking forward to competing in the world-class tournament, which will feature all of the world’s top five players, namely Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Atthaya Thitikul and defending champion Ko Jin-young.

“It’s always a pleasure to play at the HSBC Women’s World Championship at home, especially at Sentosa Golf Club – somewhere where I practice every day. Being able to have family and friends come out and watch me, it’s always a pleasure and a very special experience for me,” expressed Tan. “On top of that, with the HSBC Women’s World Championship being a top LPGA event, with the world’s top female players coming, it makes it even better. It means a lot to me, and I’m really looking forward to it. I want to play well and finish well. At the same time, I want to take as much as I can from the whole experience. Learn as much as I can and enjoy the whole process.”

Australia’s Lee who won two titles in 2022 including her second major title at the US Open, is no stranger to Singapore as she was in Singapore last year and a stunning closing round of 63 saw her finish tied in second place with South Korea’s Chun In-gee. That experience remains fresh in her mind as she looks forward to returning next month.

“Remembering my final round on The Tanjong course makes me excited to return to Singapore this year. I mean, I’m always excited to visit Singapore as it’s such an awesome city, but any time you finish in second place you are eager to come back and see if you might be able to go one better,” said Lee, who will be in Chonburi at the end of February for the Honda LPGA Thailand before her trip to Singapore.

Not only are the top five players in Singapore but 18 of the world’s top 20 ranked players, including all of last year’s Major champions, are set to compete for the HSBC Women’s World Championship as previously confirmed by the tournament’s organiser. All of last year’s Major champions are in the line-up including American Jennifer Kupcho, (The Chevron Championship) Minjee Lee, (US Open) South Korean In Gee Chun, (KPMG LPGA Championship 2022) Canadian Brooke Henderson, (The Amundi Evian Championship) and South African Ashleigh Buhai, (AIG Women’s Open 2022) with all looking to win this coveted title for the first time.

“HSBC is committed to opening up a world of opportunity for women in sport and to bringing the best of the world to Singapore. We are thrilled to see such a stellar line-up for the 15th edition of the HSBC Women’s World Championship,” commented Kee Joo Wong, CEO of HSBC Singapore.

This year marks the 15th edition of the HSBC Women’s World Championship and remarkably, of the 14 previous winners, 12 are Major champions, lending yet further credibility to the player’s claim that this is ‘Asia’s Major.’

