Amidst the escalating illegal immigrant crisis in America, even traditionally liberal cities, known for their Democrat leanings, find themselves grappling with the surge. In an unexpected twist, reports suggest that a top official from Denver has purportedly appealed to illegal immigrants to vacate the city.

However, this plea underscores the strain felt by municipalities nationwide as they struggle to manage the influx of undocumented individuals.

According to ZeroHedge, a high-ranking official in Denver was recorded at a local migrant shelter urging undocumented immigrants to seek refuge in other cities due to Denver’s strained resources as a self-proclaimed ‘sanctuary city’.

Furthermore, Mayor Mike Johnson’s political director, Andres Carrera, expressed in a video obtained by 9News that cities like New York and Chicago offer more opportunities and long-term shelter. Denver, overwhelmed by the influx, is facilitating migrants’ departure by covering bus fares to their chosen destinations, amid criticism from other sanctuary cities.

Carrera’s outreach, met with a lukewarm response, highlights the challenges faced by Denver in accommodating migrants amid the ongoing immigration crisis.

You wanted this Denver. pic.twitter.com/AyexwK7SdS — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 31, 2024

In addition to this, an X user states that Denver chose this as they voted for this to happen. It is unclear if those living in liberal cities will continue voting for the Democrats. This is a popular sentiment among conservatives, for every discussion regarding illegals, there will be a conservative making this statement.

@GeorgeSoros model for America is crashing and burning? — Trillions In Congress Debt (@OweDBanks) March 31, 2024

Following that, conservatives claim that liberal leaders tend to overlook the realistic costs of their ideologies. Typically, they will pass the motion for extremely expensive movements or policies and would not think too much about the cost. However, conservatives state that they are bracing the consequences of their actions now.

