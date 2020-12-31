Top Korean dramas to watch out for in 2021

- Advertisement -

Seoul — You’ve got to admit it, nobody can resist watching Korean dramas. They are known to have a good-looking cast, addictive storyline and beautiful scenery. With streaming services like Netflix, it is easy to catch up on one’s favourite Korean dramas.

Here is a list of the shows to look out for in 2021.

Pachinko

The show is about Korean immigrants living in Japan between 1910 and today. It is a family saga that explores the effects of poverty, abuse, war, suicide and the accumulation of wealth on multiple generations. Lee Min Ho is one of the stars.

2. Hospital Playlist 2

The sequel to the popular series will be airing in 2021. This drama series is about the lives of doctors and nurses at the Yulje Medical Center. It is about five doctors who have been friends since entering medical school in 1999.

3. Sunbae, Don’t Put On That Lipstick

The drama series revolves around people working on the marketing team of a cosmetic brand, with a focus on the senior/junior relationship of Yoon Song Ah and Chae Hyun Seung.

4. Sisyphus: The Myth

A genius engineer named Han Tae Sul tries to uncover the truth behind his older brother’s death and an elite warrior named Kang Seo Hae travels back in time to help him.

5. River Where The Moon Rises

Princess Pyeonggang dreams to be the first female Taewang (Greatest Ruler) of Goguryeo but is confused about the new feelings experienced when meeting the Ondal, a general who rose from humble beginnings.

6. Snowdrop

The drama is set in 1987 and it is about Im Soo Ho, a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into the female dormitory one day covered in blood. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo plays Eun Young Cho who hides him and takes care of his wounds despite facing danger.

7. Arthdal Chronicles 2

The story is about building a new society in the ancient city of Arthdal and its surrounding regions. The plot revolves around a warrior who wants to be king but there are two women who are also eager to take the throne.

8. Money Heist

The original Spanish crime drama is about a group of thieves who undertake a heist on the Royal Mint of Spain. The group is led by a criminal mastermind who calls himself “The Professor”. This is the Korean adaptation of the original drama.

9. Red Cuff Of The Sleeve

Set in the 18th century, the drama depicts a love story between King Jeongjo and royal concubine Uibin Sung. Sung Deok Im is a court lady. She gets involved with Crown Prince Lee San and he falls in love with her. The crown prince eventually becomes King Jeongjo.

10. Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Kingdom: Ashin of the North is a sidequel from Kingdom season two and a backstory about the mysterious character Lee Chang’s group encountered on their journey north to discover the origins of the infected. In this eagerly anticipated bonus story, Jun as Ashin will unveil the mystery behind her identity. /TISG