Top celebrity cheating scandals of 2023

ByLydia Koh

January 5, 2024
In 2023, Hollywood witnessed a tumultuous phase in relationships. Ariana Grande filed for divorce due to alleged infidelity with “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater. The “Scandoval” saga stunned reality TV fans as Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. Britney Spears revealed in her memoir more about Justin Timberlake’s alleged infidelity during their relationship.

Ariana Grande

Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande

In September, Ariana Grande filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. Rumors of her relationship with “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater surfaced post-split. Slater, formerly married to Lilly Jay, divorced in July, with Jay describing Grande as self-centered, labeling her family as collateral damage. Grande and Gomez wed in 2021 amid the pandemic after dating since 2020 and getting engaged that same year.

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer faced a tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Mike Caussin, alleging his infidelity with over 13 women. After their 2021 divorce, she found new love with Allan Russell, a former soccer player, getting engaged and expecting a child within six months. Reflecting on the whirlwind, she shared emotional anticipation for her growing family. In a podcast reunion, Caussin admitted wrongfully blaming Kramer for his infidelity, expressing regret.

Shakira

Photo: Instagram/Shakira

Shakira ended an 11-year relationship with Gerard Pique amid cheating allegations involving his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. They have two sons. In 2023, her song “Te Felicito” and its music video hinted at her frustration, featuring a symbolic reference to her breakup. Collaborations with Bizarrap and emotional performances helped her navigate the tough year post-separation.

Scandoval

The “Vanderpump Rules” scandal of 2023 involved Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix in a love triangle named “Scandoval.” Sandoval’s cheating with Leviss, discovered by Madix at a performance, led to public apologies. Fans were stunned as Madix, who supported Leviss, expressed deep hurt and betrayal, sharing her pain on social media alongside gratitude for her support system.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

Photo: Instagram/Britney Spears

In her revealing memoir “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears accuses Justin Timberlake of cheating during their 1999-2002 relationship, noting Timberlake ended things via text. Spears claimed his infidelity led her to kiss Wade Robson in retaliation. She disputed Timberlake’s narrative in “Cry Me a River,” stating she was in Louisiana while he portrayed heartbreak in Hollywood.

David Beckham

Photo: Instagram/David Beckham

In Netflix’s “Beckham” docuseries, David and Victoria Beckham opened up about their challenges, notably during 2003-2004 when affair allegations involving Rebecca Loos emerged. Beckham consistently denied the claims, presenting a united front with Victoria. Loos criticized the series, feeling portrayed as a liar and Beckham as a victim, expressing hurt over Beckham allegedly sharing their private messages. She reflected on her decisions amid the situation.

John Stamos/Teri Copley/Tony Danza

The memoir of John Stamos revisited the ’80s, alleging an intimate encounter between his then-girlfriend Teri Copley and Tony Danza, an incident Stamos described as a shock and a nightmare. Copley’s representative refuted Stamos’ account, stating a different timeline and denying the specific details described. Copley, in a YouTube video, explained her version, disputing Stamos’ depiction of finding her with Danza in a guesthouse, asserting she was fully dressed when he knocked on her front door.

X users defending White South Africans as Julius Malema rises in popularity 

