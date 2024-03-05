Top 5 luxury hotels in Kuala Lumpur for a lavish getaway from Singapore

Are you seeking a luxurious experience after your “Swiftie” adventure in Singapore? Try Kuala Lumpur!

Here are five top-rated luxury hotels in Kuala Lumpur as suggested from TripAdvisor. With a popularity and traveller rating of 4 and up, each luxury hotel promises a memorable and luxurious stay.

1. Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Location: 170 Jalan Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur, managed by Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur, is a luxury destination in the heart of the city. This hotel has a stellar traveller rating of 4.5 and a location rating of 9.5, popular among solo travellers.

For a City Oasis Twin Room, you’ll get:

2 single beds

Can accommodate 2 guests

Hotel amenities include air conditioning, a private bathroom with a walk-in shower and bidet, a flat-screen TV, a minibar, and a tea/coffee maker

City view

Book with Booking.com for S$190 (non-refundable), plus breakfast included.

2. Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Location: 3 Jalan Stesen Sentral Kuala Lumpur, 50470 Malaysia

The Hilton Kuala Lumpur provides a welcoming haven for travellers seeking comfort and elegance.

Families with children up to 17 years old can enjoy complimentary accommodation when sharing a room with a paying adult on a room-only rate, with existing bedding provided.

However, additional charges may apply for breakfast and extra rollaway beds.

For a Twin Deluxe or King Deluxe Room, you’ll get:

Twin Hilton Serenity Beds/ King-sized Hilton Serenity Bed

Can accommodate 2 guests

50-inch flat-screen TV

Separate shower and bathtub

Work desk

Minibar

Luxurious bathroom with marble finish, rain shower, and bathtub

Plush bathrobes and cosy slippers

Desk, chaise lounge, smart alarm clock, device charging station, and wireless speaker

Enjoy non-smoking rooms, concierge, spa, EV charging, executive lounge, on-site restaurant, outdoor pool, fitness centre, room service, and meeting rooms.

Book directly with Hilton from S$127 (plus a 10.00% service charge per stay, plus tax)

3. EQ Kuala Lumpur

Location: Equatorial Plaza, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 50250

EQ Kuala Lumpur, known for its sophistication, caters to luxury travellers looking for impeccable service and lavish amenities.

Equatorial Plaza provides on-site massage, dining, and fitness facilities while offering easy access to nearby attractions like the Petronas Twin Towers.

For Deluxe Rooms (Deluxe King or Deluxe Twin), you’ll get:

1 King Bed or 2 Twin Beds

Can accommodate 2 guests

Hotel amenities include a bathtub, free Wi-Fi, a complimentary minibar, free movies-on-demand, an HD flat panel TV, a NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto coffee maker, and bathroom toiletries

Spectacular city views

Book with Equatorial Plaza from their best rate at S$281/night, guaranteed when you book with a credit card.

4. Villa Samadhi

Location: No 8, Jalan Madge, Off Persiaran Madge, Jalan U-Thant, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 55000

Nestled amidst serene surroundings, Villa Samadhi offers tranquillity and luxury. Exclusively for adults, it’s the perfect spot for a peaceful getaway. Enjoy convenient access to attractions and dining options in the Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

For a Crib Room, you’ll get:

1 Double Bed

Hotel amenities include bathroom and toiletries, free Wi-Fi, balcony/terrace, a shower, and a kitchenette

Free breakfast, too!

For a Luxe Crib, you’ll get:



1 King bed

Hotel amenities include a balcony with a view, ensuite rainshower, smart TV with free Wi-Fi, minibar, safe deposit box, hot tub, bathrobe, streaming service, seating area, refrigerator, tea/coffee maker, radio, iPod dock, wake-up service, electric kettle, cable channels, and laptop safe.

Book a crib room with Agoda for S$236 or a luxe crib room good for one for S$266. If you want a deal that’s good for two, Agoda has a S$352 deal, while you can get the same with Booking.com for S$358.

5. Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur

Location: Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Experience sophistication and luxury at the Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur.

This hotel promises an indulgent stay for guests, providing rooms that are elegantly decorated with classic décor, boasting a neutral colour palette, contemporary artwork, and light brown and gold soft furnishings.

For their Deluxe City View Room, you’ll get:

1 King Bed

Bath & Walk-In Shower

HD LCD TVs

Executive Desk

Plush Terry Bathrobes

Goose Down Bedding

Book with Mandarin Oriental directly and get the Deluxe City View Room for a starting price of S$256 per night or for S$255 with Booking.com.

Travel solo or with a friend and extend the excitement for an extra day—or two!

Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change.

