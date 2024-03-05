Thai Swiftie left in tears after falling victim to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert e-ticket scam

SINGAPORE: ‘Exiled’ from The Eras Tour, a Thai Swiftie was left in tears after falling victim to an e-ticket scam.

“I was cheated for the first time in my life. I was shocked. I can’t speak. I didn’t expect this incident to happen,” Ms Chopluem Thammapunya wrote on her Instagram.

In her Instagram post, she also recounted the disheartening moment when a staff member notified her that another individual had already gained entry using a ticket bearing the same number as hers.

Ms Thammapunya, a social media influencer, came to the concert looking all ‘bejewelled’ and ‘gorgeous’ and fully ready to have ‘the best day.’ She also donned a floral dress that is an ode to Swift’s outfit during the 2021 Grammy Awards.

However, to her dismay, she was unexpectedly denied entry at the gates of the National Stadium.

Ms Thammapunya said that she fully believed that the vendor from whom she purchased her ticket was legitimate since that vendor had many followers.

She also said that she had been anticipating the Eras Tour for more than a year, had worked hard to save money for the ticket, and that this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance for her because Taylor Swift would only be performing in one country in Southeast Asia: Singapore.

She even boarded her flight to Singapore at 3am.

“The fraudsters were so heartless,” she lamented.

Being on ‘the other side of the door’, Ms Thammapunya cried as she sang along to one of Swift’s opening numbers, Cruel Summer.

She also soon realized that she wasn’t alone in this ordeal. According to Thai PBS World, she discovered that around 120 other Swifties had also been victims of e-ticket fraud, resulting in financial losses totalling millions of baht.

