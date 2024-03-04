Featured News Lifestyle

Part-time employee says his boss fired him and “forced him to reveal his new employer”

ByYoko Nicole

March 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: A part-time employee working in the educational sector took to social media to share that after being fired, his boss forced him to reveal his new employer.

“The boss insisted that I must tell him the new company name. But I don’t want to, I had rejected him face-to-face and said I am not able to provide you with the details of my new company name. The boss is scaring me by saying I am breaching the agreement of the non-compete clause/contract if I work for a competitor company within a few months upon leaving the company,” the employee wrote on r/askSingapore on Sunday (Mar 3).

The employee also said that during their conversation, his boss would use a threatening tone while asking him for his new employer’s details. 

He even tried to coax the information out of him by telling him it was “okay to tell them, as it was to protect him and the company itself.”

Not knowing what to do, as his attempts to push back against his boss’s demands did not work, he sought advice from his fellow Singaporean Redditors on social media.

See also  CEO suffers backlash for saying 22-year-old employees should work 18 hours a day for at least 4-5 years

“What should I do? I haven’t started working at my new job yet, and I do not know what he will do to me if I don’t reveal it. Will I get into a lawsuit? Please help. I’m not sure how I should handle this, and I’m so distraught by this,” the employee said.

“Don’t ever reveal your new employment”

In the comments section, many Singaporeans advised the employee never to give in to his boss’s demands and to tell him his new employer’s details.

One individual said, “No, don’t ever reveal your new employment. He can harass you at your new places by spreading bad rumors at your new place that can get you fired before you even start working there. He can hurt your reputation severely. Play it cool.”

A recruiter also joined the discussion and told the employee it was his right to refuse to comment. He also assured the man that the majority of the ‘non-competes are not enforceable’ therefore he had nothing to be afraid of.

See also  70% hiring managers face intense competition recruiting tech candidates

“Non-competes only apply for people in very high positions, or in extremely niche roles with access to sensitive information that is very confidential.

Part timers definitely do not fall in the above-mentioned category – far from it. So you’re definitely safe,” the recruiter explained.

Some also suggested that if his boss kept asking him, he should take a proactive approach and begin recording their interactions, as this could be used as evidence in potential harassment cases. 

Furthermore, some advised the employee to report the incident to the police for harassment or to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for further assistance and intervention.

One individual added, “Don’t understand what these people are thinking. If you are not happy with the employee and fired him already, shouldn’t you be happy that he/she managed to find another job outside?

Unless they are so small minded and petty that they want the employee to stay jobless forever and starve? Really siao lang.”

See also  Salary Disparity in Singapore: Why Fresh Graduates Might Be Earning More Than Veterans?

When are non-compete clauses enforceable?

According to Singapore Legal Advice, non-compete clauses in Singapore are only enforceable if the clause protects the “legitimate proprietary interests” of the employers and is proven reasonable.

Legitimate proprietary interests refer to any advantage or specific asset the employer owns (for example, trade and customer connections) that a former employee can use for personal gain.

This advantage or asset does not refer to the skills or knowledge that the employee acquires as part of his job during his tenure.

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says it’s unfair that her employer pays her $900/month for 4 years while a 2nd helper gets $50 more even though she just started work

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“Do you want me to work until I die?” — Jobless dad tells his daughter and forces her to give him money each month until she’s left with nothing

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore ranks as the 2nd leading source of global cross-border capital in 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says it’s unfair that her employer pays her $900/month for 4 years while a 2nd helper gets $50 more even though she just started work

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

Earn up to 3.30% interest this Sept! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Sept 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

“Do you want me to work until I die?” — Jobless dad tells his daughter and forces her to give him money each month until she’s left with nothing

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore ranks as the 2nd leading source of global cross-border capital in 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.