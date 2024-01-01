SINGAPORE: A man recently took to social media to share that he planned to resign at the beginning of the year due to feeling “burned out.” However, unsure how to break the news to his boss, he sought advice from his fellow Singaporean Redditors.

“Hi all, I’ve been feeling burnt out at work for the past 8 or so months. However, I’ve been holding on all this while and hiding my struggles because I was waiting for the bonus payout, which took place a few days ago,” u/jacksonhytes wrote on r/askSingapore on Sunday (Dec 31). “I’m planning to resign on the first day of the work year. The question is: how do I break the news to my boss and manager?”



The man went on to say that they have all valued his contributions and supported him at work. However, his exhaustion has reached a critical stage where getting out of bed early to head to work was extremely difficult.

“My resignation will surely come as a shock to them, given that there have been very few signs of how much my mental health has been suffering,” he said.

The man stated that he intended to be straightforward and explain that he is stepping away due to his mental health problems, which are now beginning to affect him physically as well.

“Does anyone have other suggestions on how I can manage the conversation? I feel bad for leaving right after the bonus period, but I really can’t go on like this,” he said.

Take a Sabbatical/No Pay Leave instead?

After learning about his situation, other Redditors advised him to take a sabbatical/no-pay leave.

One wrote: “Have you considered no pay leave first? Try and ask if your employer will let you take NPL first before you quit without a job. Then if you can get a break, and feel better about the work, you still have a job waiting for you.”

Another added: “Ask them if u can take a sabbatical… if they are supportive, they would be ok with it.”

Others encouraged him to communicate his problems to his manager.

One advised: “Have you communicate with your boss and manager about your burnout yet? Since you mentioned they are supportive and value your contributions then they would want to know about your burnout and offer supports?

Burnout: Major contributor to career breaks among Singaporeans



In October, LinkedIn published a report stating that “burnout” has been a major contributing factor to career breaks among Singaporeans.

The report revealed that, after the pandemic, more and more people have started prioritising other aspects of their lives over their careers and submitted their resignation letters “to recharge.”

In an Ernst & Young poll, more than half (51%) of Singaporeans, the bulk of whom are Gen Z and millennials, stated that they would resign from their positions in 2023.

In another survey conducted by Jobstreet, 58% of employees said they felt burned out at their jobs.

In light of these concerning figures, LinkedIn recommended that to retain talent, companies might want to think about providing more flexible work schedules or sabbaticals. They might also have to reconsider how they handle the well-being and engagement of their workforce.

For the employees, here are some burnout prevention tips:

Pay attention to your emotions. Make it a habit to check in with yourself regularly to see how you’re feeling, what’s on your mind, and how energized you are.

Observe good health practices. Prioritise your mental and physical well-being. Engage in regular exercise and seek out stress-reduction strategies like counselling, meditation, or doing your hobbies.

Create connections with your peers. Sincere connections at work can act as a support system and reduce feelings of loneliness. Don’t be afraid to reach out and communicate your problems at work.

Establish boundaries. Establishing boundaries is very important. Make sure that your managers/supervisors know that your responsibilities are limited. Talk to them if you feel that your workload is becoming too demanding and if you are covering other tasks not included in your job description.

Ask to work on projects you are interested in. Work on projects and activities that you find enjoyable as much as possible.

Remember why you chose your profession. Consider the reasons behind your initial decision to pursue this career every time you feel like giving up.

Communicate with your manager. Discuss your work-related issues with your manager and how many hours you can work without feeling burned out. Don’t be afraid to speak up.

Establish a work-life balance. Make sure you schedule time to unwind, spend time with loved ones, and engage in fun activities unrelated to work.

