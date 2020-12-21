Tony Leung botches up scene in new film

- Advertisement -

No one would have guessed that the successful, award-winning Hong Kong actor Tony Leung would mess up on set because of a piece of jewellery.

His latest project action thriller Fox Hunt’s behind-the-scenes clip went viral because of the actor’s adorable blunder. In the clip, Tony gifts a diamond necklace to his onscreen lover, played by former Bond girl, Olga Kurylenko. He is seen putting the necklace on her and is supposed to look manly and romantic.

However, that small and simple act was botched up. He tried to close the clasp on the necklace for a couple of seconds (with a hilariously confused expression on his face) and then he gives up and apologises for not being able to put on the necklace for Olga. Olga could not help but turn around and laugh at Tony. A crew member came over to assist him but the actor insisted on trying to figure out how to work the jewellery himself.

This funny little blunder is a stark contrast to the usual intense, brooding Tony who was given the nickname “Electric Eyes” for his magnetic gaze. Fans pointed out that the 58-year-old may be suffering from presbyopia (long-sightedness due to old age) based on his squint and body language. The actor also faced age-shaming remarks recently. His vision-related struggles may have begun a while ago.

His wife Carina Lau shared in a 2014 interview that she saw him wearing reading classes and was shocked that he was becoming an “old man”. She then accepted that it is part of life.

Born June 27 1962, Tony Leung Chiu-wai is a Hong Kong actor and singer. He is considered one of Asia’s most successful and internationally recognised actors and was named as “Small Tiger” among Five Tiger Generals of TVB. He has won many international acting prizes, including the Cannes Film Festival award for Best Actor for his performance in Wong Kar-wai’s film In the Mood for Love. Tony is widely considered the best native Hong Kong actor of his generation. He was named by CNN as one of “Asia’s 25 Greatest Actors of All Time”.

