Ariana Grande gets engaged to Dalton Gomez

With all the disheartening news on the COVID-19 pandemic, we welcome good news in any form. Ariana Grande recently got engaged.

Congratulations are in order for the singer who announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez on Sunday (December 20). Fellow celebrities who flocked to the comments section of Ariana’s Instagram post include Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Tinashe, Victoria Justice and Ashley Tisdale.

“This ring is everything!!!!” Demi Lovato wrote alongside pink heart emojis. “I love ypu [sic].”

The announcement was made on Instagram with a gallery of Ariana’s engagement ring and the lovebirds embracing. “Forever n then some,” the 27-year-old singer captioned the post. Among the first to congratulate the duo was manager Scooter Braun.

“Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man,” he commented.

Ariana’s mother, Joan, also chimed in. “Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!” she wrote in the comments section. Victoria Justice could not contain her excitement for the couple, writing under the post, “Omggg congrats Ari!!! So happy for you. Your ring is beautiful.”

Tinashe added, “Screamingggggg.”

In a similar gesture, Hailey Bieber wrote, “YAYYYYYY!!!! so happy for your guys!!”

Kim Kardashian joined the long list of best wishes. “Sooooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!” the reality TV star wrote.

And Ashley Tisdale penned, “Congrats beautiful!!!”

Dalton is a luxury real estate agent who appeared in Ariana’s video ‘Stuck With U’, a collaboration with Justin Bieber in May. The newly engaged couple have been quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Born on June 26 1993, Ariana Grande-Butera is an American singer and actress. Ariana was born in Boca Raton, Florida and she debuted her career at the age 15 in the 2008 Broadway musical 13. She rose to fame for her role as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious (2010–2013) and Sam & Cat (2013–2014).

She subsequently signed with Republic Records in 2011 after the label’s executives discovered YouTube videos of her covering songs. Her 1950s doo-wop-influenced pop and R&B debut album, Yours Truly (2013), topped the US Billboard 200 chart, while its lead single, “The Way”, charted in the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100. Upon release, critics compared Grande to Mariah Carey for her wide vocal range and whistle register.

