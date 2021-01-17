Zayn Malik sparks engagement rumours with ‘Be My Wife’ lyric in latest album

- Advertisement -

Pennsylvania — Could it be that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are getting married soon?

A report on January 15 by US Magazine said that fans of the couple think that nuptials might be underway after listening to the lyrics of Malik’s new album Nobody Is Listening which was released on Friday, January 15.

In the song “When Love’s Around,” Malik, 28, sings, “But I need you in my life / Yeah, you could be my wife for real / Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love.”

A number of the former One Direction member’s fans flocked to Twitter after hearing the single, which features Syd, to speculate that Malik may be planning to propose to model Hadid, 25, or that they are already engaged.

“I just listened to when love’s around and is zayn gonna propose to gigi ????!!” one Twitter user wondered. Another wrote, “HE LOVES GIGI SO MUCH IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM HE DESERVES HER AND THIS LOVE.”

Netizens also went crazy over the lyrics to “Windowsill” which had Malik singing about having sex anywhere and everywhere. “F–kin’ on the countertop, window to the floor,” he croons in the Devlin-featured song. “She been on my mind, I swear she the type to roll.” In the past, Hadid praised the 11 songs on her boyfriend’s third solo album via Twitter, telling fans on Monday, January 11, that “honestly they all slap.”

On January 2020, Us Weekly broke the news that the on-off couple had reunited. Hadid announced three months later that they were expecting their first child. Their baby girl whose name they have yet to reveal, arrived in September.

“Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together. They’ve never looked happier,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2020. “Gigi has really leaned into motherhood and is enjoying every second. She’s turning down business opportunities so that she can spend the first year with her baby. Gigi is a natural when it comes to mothering. She’s so kind and compassionate, and it really shows in her mothering style.”

In November 2015, Malik and Hadid started dating, three months after Malik’s two-year engagement to Little Mix member Perrie Edwards ended. The “Pillowtalk” singer and the Los Angeles native broke up several times before their latest reconciliation. At the start of the week, Hadid posted some photos from the video game-themed birthday party she threw for Malik at their New York City apartment.

“Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special,” Hadid wrote on Tuesday (Jan 12). “Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day.” /TISG