Victoria Beckham had high levels of mercury after eating too much fish

After consuming too much fish, Victoria Beckham experienced “off-the-scale levels of mercury”. The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer had to remove swordfish and tuna from her diet and replace it with salmon due to the levels of methylmercury in certain types of fish.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “Victoria had-off-the-scale levels of mercury. So doctors gave her a liver flush to help rid the body of toxins. She feels brilliant and is as lean and fit as ever.”

This is after fellow English celebrity Robbie Williams almost died after getting mercury poisoning from consuming too much fish with excess levels of mercury known to cause skin cancer and lead to lung diseases. The singer joked that he still considers his brush with death to be a ‘win’, likening the mercury in his system to the coveted music award, the Mercury Prize.

He said: “I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen. Do you know what I thought when I heard that? ‘I’ve won!’ That’s how my ego works, ‘I’ve got the highest … did you say the highest? Thank you.’ I literally won the mercury award.

“I got my mercury tested because my wife’s neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time. Anyway, thank God, coz I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning.”

Now, Robbie turned to vegan to avoid the dangers that other foods can have on the body.

People are exposed to methylmercury when eating large amounts of fish – in particular tuna, swordfish and marlin. Mercury poisoning kills thousands of people around the world every year.

Born on April 17 1974, Victoria Caroline Beckham (née Adams) is an English singer, fashion designer and television personality. She rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the girl group the Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice. With over 85 million records sold worldwide, the group became the best-selling female group of all time. After the Spice Girls split in 2001, Beckham was signed to Virgin Records, in which she released her self-titled debut solo album, which produced two UK Top 10 singles.

