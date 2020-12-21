Entertainment Celebrity Khloe Kardashian not happy when netizen points out mistake in '90s Xmas...

Khloe Kardashian not happy when netizen points out mistake in ’90s Xmas card

Reality TV star says fans should not expect a big family Christmas card this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic

Khloé Kardashian was upset with an error in an old Christmas card. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Los Angeles — It comes as no surprise that the Kardashian-Jenner clan goes big whenever it comes to Christmas.

It may be Christmas decorations, extravagant Christmas presents or Christmas cards, it is no doubt that the famous family will deliver something over the top (OTT) each year.

So it is not surprising that Khloe Kardashian was not happy when a netizen pointed out a spelling mistake in one of the old Kardashian-Jenner cards.

Netizen @90sanxiety went on Instagram in the week to share a throwback family Christmas card from the ’90s that had Khloe, Kim, Kourtney (with some epic hairstyles) as well as Rob and their father, the late Robert Kardashian.

Under the picture, the greeting reads, “Merry Christmas! The Kardashian Family — Robert, Kourtney, Kimberly, Khole and Robert.'”

After spotting the glaring typo (Khole), Khloe wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!!! So rude! The disrespect of it all lol.”

This is after Khloe announced that the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Khloe responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if the festive gathering would be held as usual and the reality star said: “Health and safety first.”

Khloe Kardashian and family will not be having a party. Picture: Instagram

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA, so we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” she tweeted. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Khloe added that fans should not expect a big family Christmas card, adding: “We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over.” But she did promise next year’s party is going to be “so f**king fire”. /TISG

