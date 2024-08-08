;
“Together, As One United People” — S’poreans called to celebrate National Day with Musical Touch’s tribute video by local musicians

Mary Alavanza

August 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: It’s time to celebrate National Day with Musical Touch’s tribute video “Together, As One United People.”

The song is a medley of favourite National Day songs from “Count on Me Singapore” (1986), “Di-Tanjong Katong” (1930s), “Stand Up for Singapore” (1984), “Munnaeru Vaalibaa” (1966), “Home” (2004), and “Where I Belong” (2001), featuring Singapore’s local musicians.

The medley is a tribute to Singapore’s 59th birthday, filmed at iconic locations across Singapore, honouring the nation’s journey since independence. It highlights Singapore’s famous architecture, bustling hawker stalls, and a strong sense of family and community.

The musical medley aims to foster national spirit and express appreciation for the extraordinary talent Singapore has produced.

The song opens with: “This is my country. This is my flag. This is my future; this is my life. We’re going to show the world what Singapore can be.” These words set the tone for a celebration of national pride and unity.

The medley’s lines resonate with the theme: “Stand up for Singapore. Do the best you can. Reach out for your fellow man. You gotta make a stand.”

Another verse highlights the unity among the people of Singapore: “Every creed and every race has its role and has its place. One People, One Nation, One Singapore.”

The tribute video features performances by local talents Abbey, Ze Wen, Felicia, Chris, Benjamin Lim, Novabelle, Yu Tong, Sheena, Ming Wei, Lennerd, Amanda, Jia Xi/Abby, Jing En, Mavis, Wilson, Gwen, and Yokez. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

