SINGAPORE: If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming story as the holidays draw near, you won’t go wrong reading about a Singaporean named Kevin Wee, who has made radical kindness a lifestyle.

Mr Wee, an advocate for mental health and resilience known for giving away thousands of dollars to strangers (see his astounding story here), befriended an elderly homeless man from Kuala Lumpur named Pang Hong earlier this year.

And since Uncle Pang had never flown anywhere before, Kevin brought him and a woman named Cindy, who helps care for him and other homeless people, to Singapore for two days.

Other Singaporeans who had seen Mr Wee’s original video where he treated Uncle Pang to a haircut, new clothes, a blanket, and a delicious meal, joined in on the “radical kindness” and also shared in the joy and hospitality of showing the elderly man a wonderful time in the Little Red Dot.

Radical Kindness, by the way, is the name of Mr Wee’s TikTok account and appears to be the guiding philosophy of his life, bringing him meaning and purpose like nothing else done. Having gone through mental health and other significant challenges in the past seems to have given Mr Wee an added layer of compassion and understanding for those who are less fortunate.

His trip to Singapore with Uncle Pang and “Mummy” Cindy started with a flight from Kuala Lumpur. And though Uncle Pang was a little anxious about flying, their journey went without a hitch and the elderly man began to enjoy himself.

The next days were filled with activities beginning with some fun at a photo booth on Haji Lane, followed by a meal at Smash Burger, with the establishment owners going out of their way to meet Uncle Pang.

This was followed by a neon art jam at a studio owned by a young woman named Merida, who had seen Mr Wee’s video when he met Uncle Pang and said she wanted to “brighten his day”. Though he felt his artwork wasn’t very good because he had never painted before, Uncle Pang said he felt very happy.

They then went to Universal Studios, courtesy of yet another woman who sponsored Uncle Pang’s time there as a Christmas present to him. He looked like he had a great time at the different attractions.

Afterwards, they had a delicious dinner at Curry Fish Head restaurant, a gift from the owner, Darius, another person who had seen Mr Wee’s video and also “wanted to do” their part in bringing joy to Uncle Pang.

The biggest takeaway from Mr Wee’s videos is this: Radical Kindness inspires others to be radically kind, too. /TISG

Read also: Does Singapore have a ‘kindness problem’?