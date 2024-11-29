SINGAPORE: According to a content creator on TikTok, Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers “raided” his home to look for vaporizers (vapes) and e-cigarettes. When they showed up at his doorstep, however, he denied them entry.

In Singapore, vaping is an offence under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA). Even if they have no warrant, authorities are allowed to enter the premises to inspect and seize vaping paraphernalia.

Anyone caught buying, using, and owning a vape could be fined as much as S$2,000.

TikTok user Rapperboya has been documenting his ordeal via short videos, which he uploaded on the platform earlier this month, as well as through a YouTube interview on the SINGAPLEX podcast that was posted on Thursday (Nov 28).

Rapperboya told the podcast hosts that he was caught vaping last July, an incident which he documented on TikTok as well. On a rainy day, when he had been vaping right next to a bus stop, two agents apprehended him. He later received a notice that he needed to pay a fine or spend a night in detention. He chose the latter.

More recently, he posted a series of videos showing visits from “uninvited guests,” which is how he referred to the HSA agents.

He did not want them to come in, since they had no warrant. One agent, however, said that they had the authority to enter.

Rapperboya claimed that the agents did not find anything in his house.

His next video showed three agents at his door, two from the police and one HSA agent. He still refused to open the gate for them.

The TikTok user asked why the HSA agents had put flyers unrelated to HSA matters on his gate.

The HSA agent later showed Rapperboya the law giving them the power to enter his home under Section 26 of the Tobacco Act if they suspect that there is a vape inside.

After this, he let the officer in. But before the officer entered, he asked Rapperboya if he had any vape to declare.

The TikTok user replied in the negative.

And then, another officer also proceeded to check his phone.

In the videos that followed, he said that officers came again four and five days later.

Travellers to Singapore are warned not to bring vapes and e-cigarettes, given how strict the authorities are in performing security checks.

On Nov 13, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that about 6,000 listings online for vapes were taken down from January to September this year. In contrast, only 3,000 listings were removed in 2023. /TISG

