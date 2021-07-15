Home News "This my country, we don't like you, just go", Man videographed...

“This is my country, we don’t like you, just go”, Man videographed allegedly telling foreign worker to leave Singapore

"Put my face (on) Facebook and let all Singaporeans know—I'm talking to you. Put it (on) Facebook.", he said.

Photo: screengrab from Facebook video / Singaporean Incidents

Author

Beatrice Del Rosario

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the HoodSG Economy
- Advertisement -

The video of a man allegedly telling a foreign worker to leave the country, claiming “don’t want (him) here,” has been circulated online, causing an uproar among netizens. Many, deeply disturbed by the incident, apologised on behalf of Singapore.

Raining on someone’s parade on a rainy day, a man in Toah Payoh was captured throwing mean remarks at a foreign worker. The 38-second video was shared on the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Tuesday (Jul 14).

The video, made on , had a description embedded in it, reading, “ why shout at random men?” It also gave the address where the incident allegedly took place — Blk 68 Lor 5, Toa Payoh.

Standing a little past with his umbrella, a man who appeared to be upset was videographed saying, “Understand? My country—my country. Understand? We don’t like you. Go!”

- Advertisement -

Holding his umbrella up with one hand and waving the other, he continued. “Go far, far away. Go. You enter my country—it’s wrong, you know? Illegal! Illegal. Okay? This government knows you’re illegal. It will get you out.”

Even before getting a response, he challenged the person taking the video, demanding, “Put my face (on) Facebook and let all Singaporeans know—I’m talking to you. Put it (on) Facebook.” The video ended with him about to take the videographer’s photo.

This caused an uproar on , with the video garnering over 24,000 views. Netizens were outraged, with many expressing their condemnation of his behaviour. There were also netizens who saw the need to apologise on behalf of the nation and on behalf of Singaporeans. Still, others shed a light on the importance of the work done by foreign workers in Singapore.

- Advertisement -

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

- Advertisement -

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

/TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

S-Class Delivers Comfort And Power

By Kannan Chandran www.storm-asia.com   THE S-Class is the go-to car for a broad range of people. From business folks to senior executives, this is the car that reflects prestige and the arrival factor that many find so comforting to show off. Over its various generations...
View Post
Featured News

Stay fresh in the heat with these cooling and hydrating skincare products

In the tropics, we're always looking for ways to beat the heat and achieve some serious cool. With humidity on our side, it’s not drying out we really fear — it’s melting. And we all know that staying fresh and comfortable is...
View Post
Featured News

CECA: Stop fake exasperation, release more data and start real debate

Finally, the government has decided to “debate” CECA – after stalling for some time. Last Tuesday’s (June 6) Parliament sitting saw two ministers delivering lengthy statements on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and, specifically, the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEC A)....
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent