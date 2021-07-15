“This is my country, we don’t like you, just go”, Man videographed allegedly telling foreign worker to leave Singapore

- Advertisement -

The video of a man allegedly telling a foreign worker to leave the country, claiming Singaporeans “don’t want (him) here,” has been circulated online, causing an uproar among netizens. Many, deeply disturbed by the incident, apologised on behalf of Singapore.

Raining on someone’s parade on a rainy day, a man in Toah Payoh was captured throwing mean remarks at a foreign worker. The 38-second video was shared on the Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Tuesday (Jul 14).

The video, made on Tiktok, had a description embedded in it, reading, “Uncle why shout at random work permit men?” It also gave the address where the incident allegedly took place — Blk 68 Lor 5, Toa Payoh.

Standing a little past the edge with his umbrella, a man who appeared to be upset was videographed saying, “Understand? My country—my country. Understand? We don’t like you. Go!”

Holding his umbrella up with one hand and waving the other, he continued. “Go far, far away. Go. You enter my country—it’s wrong, you know? Illegal! Illegal. Okay? This government knows you’re illegal. It will get you out.”

Even before getting a response, he challenged the person taking the video, demanding, “Put my face (on) Facebook and let all Singaporeans know—I’m talking to you. Put it (on) Facebook.” The video ended with him about to take the videographer’s photo.

This caused an uproar on social media, with the video garnering over 24,000 views. Netizens were outraged, with many expressing their condemnation of his behaviour. There were also netizens who saw the need to apologise on behalf of the nation and on behalf of Singaporeans. Still, others shed a light on the importance of the work done by foreign workers in Singapore.

/TISG

