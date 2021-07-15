Man sends MC to his supervisor who then replies in Chinese: “Malays are the same”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a case of blatant racism, a man shared on Twitter how his supervisor made an outright racist remark to him.

The man, one Mr Qayyuum, shared that when he was on medical leave and submitted his Medical Certificate (MC) to his supervisor, the latter replied: “Malays are the same”.

Mr Qayyuum was on 3 days of Medical leave for Acute Respiratory Illness and was required by law to stay home for the duration of the medical leave or until officially notified that his Covid-19 test results were negative.

When he sent his MC to his supervisor, Dijin, the latter replied: “Please apply leave MC form Send to soon”.

Eight minutes later, Dijin sent another message, “马来人都一样”, translating to “Malays are the same”.

This was the text from my Supervisor when i send him a copy of my MC. Racism needs to stop. #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/IwiTAD9LCO — yum (@qayywm) July 14, 2021

Netizens who commented on Mr Qayyuum’s post were outraged at Dijin’s comments, and more so that he deliberately did so in Chinese.

TISG has reached out to Mr Qayyuum for comment and clarification. /TISG

