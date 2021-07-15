Home News Featured News Man sends MC to his supervisor then replies in Chinese: "Malays...

Man sends MC to his supervisor who then replies in Chinese: “Malays are the same”

Mr Qayyuum was on 3 days of Medical leave for Acute Respiratory Illness and was required by law to stay home for the duration of the medical leave or until officially notified that his Covid-19 test results were negative.

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — In a case of blatant racism, a man shared on Twitter how his supervisor made an outright remark to him.

The man, one Mr Qayyuum, shared that when he was on medical leave and submitted his Medical Certificate (MC) to his supervisor, the latter replied: “Malays are the same”.

When he sent his MC to his supervisor, Dijin, the latter replied: “Please apply leave MC form Send to soon”.

Eight minutes later, Dijin sent another message, “马来人都一样”, translating to “Malays are the same”.

Netizens who commented on Mr Qayyuum’s post were outraged at Dijin’s comments, and more so that he deliberately did so in Chinese.

TISG has reached out to Mr Qayyuum for comment and clarification. /TISG

