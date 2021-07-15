“In the depths of my struggle with Lee Kuan Yew, I never wished him ill.” — Chee Soon Juan on putting political differences aside for friendship

- Advertisement -

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Dr Chee Soon Juan has recently shared his experience with a young member of the nation’s ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP), who told Dr Chee he wanted to come over to his newly opened cafe. “I told him that we didn’t have to agree on politics to be friends,” wrote Dr Chee, who used the experience as an opportunity to remind the nation that true strength is found in unity.

Dr Chee took to Facebook on Tuesday (July 13) to share an update on his newly opened cafe, Orange and Teal. “I have one of those good-news-bad-news moments for you,” he wrote, before announcing that on Thursday (Jul 15) Orange and Teal would be having a “Brisket Day” wherein the only thing that will be served is brisket, with tuna panini options “for those not so much into meat” as well as the regular side orders, desserts and coffee.

“The not-so-good news” he then wrote. “We’ve been looking for someone to help run the café.” Dr Chee then expressed his gratefulness for the opportunity to work alongside his children. However, as they will be returning to campus at the start of the semester, Dr Chee said that they would not be able to continue fulltime at Orange and Teal.

“I was scheduled to interview someone for the position but she bailed, citing her fear that she might become ‘marked’ for working at Orange & Teal,” he wrote. “It’s sad that the climate of fear, although receding, is still there.” Dr Chee highlighted one of the driving forces behind his resolve to put up his café in the first place. “One of the reasons of starting this café is so that people can gather, regardless of political beliefs, and have discussions and debates without fear. I had one young man who came up to me and said he was a PAP member but wanted to come have a meal at the café. I told him that we didn’t have to agree on politics to be friends.”

Making it known that absolutely anyone is welcome at Orange and Teal, Dr Chee even used one of his trademark life experiences as an example, saying, “Even in my darkest hours when I was sacked, sued and jailed, I never wished ill on my opponents, and in the depths of my struggle with Lee Kuan Yew, I never wished him ill. Politics shouldn’t be about personal destruction, it must be about uplifting the nation. But we can only do this if we, as a people, are unafraid of those who rule us. We can only do this if we remain the bigger person, proud and unbowed – and Never On Bended Knees.”

Netizens flocked to the comments section of his post with messages of support.

Those wishing to apply for a position at the café may send their resume to orangeteal.adm@gmail.com

/TISG

