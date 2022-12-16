the-‘winning’-football-legends

Let’s face it, at the end of the day, football is about winning, right?

The millionaire players play so they can end up with silverware in their hands, their pockets too full with rising monetary rewards while the supporters retain an interest so they can see those said players with silverware in their hands.

Yes, the global game is all about glory.

That sentiment hasn’t been embodied better than by these champion players who have claimed the most pieces of silverware during their remarkable careers.

Starring celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo

He will retire as one of the best to ever do it, with his legacy built off his ability to produce when it matters most.

The Portuguese forward has had a big hand in the vast majority of the 34 trophies he’s collected throughout his illustrious career, including five Champions League titles with two different clubs.

Vitor Baia

Another Portuguese legend, goalkeeper, built up quite the trophy haul during his 13 years as a professional. Much of his success arrived at Porto, where he won the Champions League and ten league titles, but he also lifted five pieces of silverware with Barcelona between 1996 and 1998.

Kenny Daglish

Over in England, Kenny Dalglish was the leading man of the team in the 1980s. The Scottish superstar enjoyed plenty of success with Celtic before he made the switch to Liverpool in 1977 after Kevin Keegan opted to join Hamburg.

Dalglish would inspire an already dominant Reds outfit to more success following his move, helping Liverpool to six First Division titles, three European Cups triumphs, as well as the FA Cup in 1986. In total, he lifted 21 pieces of silverware as a player on Merseyside over a majestic 13-year period.

Ryan Giggs

He won everything there was to win during his lengthy Manchester United career. He was destined for stardom from a young age, and Sir Alex Ferguson quickly went about establishing the winger in his first team.

Gerard Pique

The Welshman was a pivotal figure in United’s success on either side of the new millennium, eventually finishing his career with 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

Gerard Pique enjoyed tremendous success with Barcelona. Three of Pique’s 37 trophies arrived during a brief spell at Manchester United, but the overwhelming majority of his success came with his boyhood club Barcelona.

The defensive stalwart was a mainstay in the Catalan defence for over a decade as La Blaugrana emerged as Europe’s supreme force under both Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

Pique was also a part of the all-conquering Spanish squad for their World Cup triumph in 2010 and Euros success two years later.

Lionel Messi

As this Qatar World Cup comes to a climax, Lionel Messi shines like a diamond.

Sad, international success – or lack thereof – was the only stain on Messi’s imperious career before he spearheaded Argentina’s success at the 2021 Copa America. La Albiceleste then beat Italy in the first-ever Finalissima which added another trophy to Leo’s gargantuan haul.

Now, who is your favourite footballing name with whom you’d swear by?

Suresh Nair is an award-winning sports journalist who is also a qualified international coach and international referee instructor

