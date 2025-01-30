The US Open will become a 15-day tournament in 2025, starting on a weekend for the first time in the Open era.

The main draw will start at Flushing Meadows on August 24, a Sunday, and end on September 7, also a Sunday.

Changing the traditional start

The US Open is the latest Grand Slam tournament to adopt a Sunday start. The Australian Open transitioned to a 15-day format in 2024 in an effort to reduce late-night finishes at Melbourne Park, provide athletes with more reasonable match times and improve the schedule. The French Open was the first to implement this format back in 2006.

Wimbledon is the last Grand Slam event to remain with the classic Monday start.

More fan access

The US Open organisers explained that the shift to a Sunday start would enhance the fan access, building on the momentum of three consecutive years of record-breaking attendance.

By extending the tournament to 15 days, the US Open is preparing to accommodate 70,000 more fans.

Men’s and women’s singles first-round matches will be spread over the first three days, from Sunday to Tuesday. This will give fans more chances to catch the action right from the beginning.