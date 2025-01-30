Sports

The US Open will now be a 15-day event starting in 2025

ByAiah Bathan

January 30, 2025

The US Open will become a 15-day tournament in 2025, starting on a weekend for the first time in the Open era. 

The main draw will start at Flushing Meadows on August 24, a Sunday, and end on September 7, also a Sunday. 

Changing the traditional start 

The US Open is the latest Grand Slam tournament to adopt a Sunday start. The Australian Open transitioned to a 15-day format in 2024 in an effort to reduce late-night finishes at Melbourne Park, provide athletes with more reasonable match times and improve the schedule. The French Open was the first to implement this format back in 2006. 

Wimbledon is the last Grand Slam event to remain with the classic Monday start. 

More fan access 

The US Open organisers explained that the shift to a Sunday start would enhance the fan access, building on the momentum of three consecutive years of record-breaking attendance. 

By extending the tournament to 15 days, the US Open is preparing to accommodate 70,000 more fans.

See also  Shelton moves to Australian Open semi-finals, says on-court interviewers are ‘disrespectful’

Men’s and women’s singles first-round matches will be spread over the first three days, from Sunday to Tuesday. This will give fans more chances to catch the action right from the beginning. 

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

Cameron Norrie withdraws from Davis Cup qualifier against Japan due to illness

January 30, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Serbia’s team for the Davis Cup qualifiers

January 30, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

2025 Singapore Tennis Open highlights

January 29, 2025 Aiah Bathan

You missed

Lifestyle

Shopping colosseums: The grand arenas of Southeast Asia’s retail scene 2025

January 30, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Asia

Chinese travellers scramble to cancel Thailand trips amid fears of kidnapping after actor’s rescue

January 30, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Travel

Five Southeast Asian cities that welcome independent travellers with open arms

January 30, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Sports

Cameron Norrie withdraws from Davis Cup qualifier against Japan due to illness

January 30, 2025 Aiah Bathan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.