The search is on for a new K-pop band

New York — Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind popular South Korean boy band BTS announced yesterday that they are in a search of the next K-pop sensation.

The global audition programme is set to air in the United States in 2022. Big Hit Entertainment announced that they are teaming up with Universal Music Group to find, develop and train the new K-pop boy band. Big Hit’s global chief executive Lenzo Yoon said the new project would “apply Big Hit’s success formula established over the past 16 years to the US, the centre of the global music market.”

The new K-Pop group will record on a new Los Angeles-based record label within the Universal Music Group, as reported by Malay Mail on February 18. BTS is a seven-member band which debuted in South Korea in 2013. They went on to conquer the highly competitive US music market with top-selling singles and videos featuring a sunny, positive vibe. Last year, the band, which has a vast and fervent fan base, was named entertainer of the year by Time magazine.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group Chief Executive said in a statement that the joint venture “will further accelerate K-Pop as a global cultural phenomenon.” The K-pop industry which involves strict training in dance, singing and language skills has produced bands like girl group BLACKPINK that have gone beyond Asia to gain international success.

The two companies did not say which US media outlet would broadcast the audition programme.

The collaboration has echoes of American Idol, the popular TV reality show that holds nationwide auditions for a new pop star and whose winner gets a recording contract. The show, now in its 18th season, has produced bona fide stars like Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in July 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

