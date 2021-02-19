Lee Sung Kyung gifts co-star Lee Joo Young a thoughtful present

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It is not true that celebrities cannot be friends. The Korean showbiz industry has seen many wonderful, healthy and long-lasting friendships between female actors over the years.

Examples of this include IU and Yoo In Na, Park Shin Hye, and Lee Eun Sung and so on. Former co-stars Lee Sung Kyung and Lee Joo Young played best friends Kim Bok Joo and Lee Seon Ok respectively on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and they have remained friends till now since that sweet rom-com years ago.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lee Joo Young shared how Lee Sung Kyung sent a coffee truck on the sets of Joo Young’s new drama Times. Pinkvilla reported via Soompi that the Itaewon Class actor posted a sweet message along with the photos of the coffee truck. She wrote, “My forever love Bok Joo!!!!! Thank you, Sung Kyung unnie.” She also tagged Lee Sung Kyung’s official Instagram account.

Fans were thrilled to find out that the two actresses are good friends off-screen and they flocked to the comments sections with comments like ‘Swag’ and ‘Squad Goals’. Fans of the drama may recall Kim Bok Joo and her friends’ signature ‘swag’ pose. Lee Sung Kyung showed her support to Lee Joo Young and wished her strength.

Lee Joo Young is all set to star in the new political-thriller drama Times, where she plays Seo Jung In, the daughter of South Korean president Seo Gi Tae, essayed by Kim Young Chul. Lee Joo Young’s new drama Times is set to premiere on February 20 at 10:30 p.m via OCN.

Born on August 10, 1990, Lee Sung Kyung is a South Korean model, actress and singer. She acted in the television dramas Cheese in the Trap (2016) and The Doctors (2016) before taking her first leading role as the titular character in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016) and Dr. Romantic 2 (2020) alongside Ahn Hyo-seop and Han Suk-kyu.

