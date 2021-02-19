Local DJ Dennis Chew moves into his new Instagrammable home this CNY

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – This CNY, while many of us were collecting ang paos from our mini (and virtual) family gatherings, local DJ Dennis Chew moved into his new home. His friends deemed it to be Instagram-worthy.

On Monday (Feb 15), the DJ updated his Instagram with a group picture in the living room to share that he has officially moved into his new home.

After buying it last August for approximately S$500,000, he decided to let his interior designer take charge and surprise him with the design.

- Advertisement -

In a WhatsApp interview with AsiaOne, Chew shared that his designer had chosen a contemporary minimalist design for his new home.

The DJ’s new home has been under renovation since last July. Most of the work was completed right before the festive season.

He noted that there is minor renovation work left to be done, including the ceiling and cabinets, but all in all, he couldn’t be happier with the results.

Chew complimented his designer for adding hidden storage compartments and picking a white and light colour scheme – the DJ highlighted the lighting as one of the key features of his new home.

AsiaOne asked if Chew has a favourite spot in his new home. He replied that he likes every part of it, adding: “My friends said my house is very Instagrammable.”

The overall cost of the DJ’s home renovation is more than $200,000 and it was mostly sponsored, according to Chew.

He said that the remaining renovation is set to be completed by the end of March.

The DJ plans to host small gatherings to show off his fresh new crib (for the ‘gram, perhaps?) BUT in compliance with the Government’s rules and regulations.

That’s right, everyone. A DJ can have a small party at his home but he’ll do it responsibly.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg