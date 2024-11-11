INTERNATIONAL: In the ever-evolving world of online dating, new terms and trends seem to emerge almost overnight, capturing the attention of Gen Z and beyond.

From “ghosting” and “benching” to “breadcrumbing” and “gaslighting,” the landscape of modern romance is defined by an ever-expanding vocabulary of quirky and sometimes confusing phrases.

But now, there’s a new term making waves—throning.

What is throning?

Coined by Gen Z and featured in an article from the India Times, throning refers to the “practice of dating someone not out of genuine affection or emotional connection, but for the social status and visibility they bring.”

It’s about elevating your reputation by associating with a partner who boosts your social standing—think of it as placing them on a metaphorical throne.

This trend, gaining traction, aligns with our increasingly image-driven, social media-fueled culture.

According to PureWow, throning involves dating someone who enhances your ego and reputation simply by being seen with them.

It’s about leveraging the relationship for the prestige it offers, often shared publicly on social media to gain attention and admiration from followers.

While not entirely new, this trend echoes familiar behaviours such as clout chasing and even gold digging, where individuals pursue relationships for social gain rather than emotional connection.

Why is throning gaining popularity?

In today’s digital age, social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook have become virtual showcases for people’s personal lives.

With a simple post or story, it’s easy to signal one’s social status, lifestyle, and even romantic affiliations.

For many, the number of followers they have and the level of engagement they receive on their posts have become synonymous with social success.

In this context, dating someone with a high profile or notable influence can feel like a shortcut to increasing one’s visibility.

A recent study published in Science Advances found that users of dating apps often seek matches who are about 25% more desirable than themselves—suggesting that many are already looking for partners who can elevate their status in some way.

With throning, however, this desire is taken a step further: the relationship is primarily about flaunting one’s partner to gain popularity or “clout,” not about building a meaningful emotional connection.

Throning vs authentic connection

While throning might offer short-term satisfaction through social validation and increased attention, experts warn that it ultimately lacks the foundation of a healthy, lasting relationship.

In a piece for The Swaddle, it was pointed out that dating someone solely for their social status leaves little room for the essential ingredients of any successful relationship—shared values, emotional intimacy, and genuine affection.

As Stacy Thomson, founder of the matchmaking app Reddi, told Indy100, throning can provide a temporary sense of confidence or entry into exclusive social circles. Still, these relationships often lack the depth and stability of shared interests and mutual respect.

“While it may give you a momentary boost in status, it often doesn’t lead to real fulfillment,” she explained.

The dark side of throning

One of the core issues with throning is the superficial nature of the connection. When the focus shifts from finding a genuine partner to acquiring social benefits, the emotional needs of both individuals may go unmet.

Over time, this can lead to loneliness, dissatisfaction, or even resentment, as the relationship is based more on external factors than internal compatibility.

Moreover, throning can harm the individuals involved and the broader online dating culture.

It reinforces the idea that personal worth is tied to status and external validation, which can exacerbate feelings of inadequacy, especially among younger people still navigating the complexities of self-esteem and self-worth.

Will throning last?

While it’s unclear whether throning will become a long-term fixture in the dating world, it clearly reflects today’s increasingly status-conscious culture.

Social media has given rise to a new form of relationship dynamics, where image and influence often precede authenticity and emotional connection.

As dating apps and social platforms evolve, more trends like this will likely emerge, highlighting the tension between connection and clout in modern romance.

For those navigating the throning trend, experts urge reflection on what truly matters in a relationship.

While it may be tempting to chase social status, true fulfilment comes from authenticity, respect, and emotional intimacy—the qualities that form the foundation of meaningful, lasting relationships.