SINGAPORE: HKT’s loyalty and digital commerce platform, The Club and Singapore Airlines Group’s KrisFlyer, have announced an exciting collaboration. The two-way points and miles conversion programme offers members more benefits and more ways to enjoy rewards.

According to Media OutReach Newswire, through this partnership, members can convert KrisFlyer miles to Clubpoints directly on SingaporeAir.com. This means more opportunities for travel, lifestyle perks, and exclusive experiences like curated travel packages and priority concert bookings.

Conversely, Clubpoints can be converted to KrisFlyer miles via theclub.com.hk, allowing members to redeem rewards such as flights, hotel stays, car rentals, shopping, and dining offers.

The breakdown of the conversion rates, according to Yahoo Finance, is:

1 KrisFlyer mile = 0.15 Clubpoint

1 Clubpoint = 0.6 KrisFlyer mile

Minimum requirements and maximum limits apply to conversions, ensuring fairness and transparency for all members.

For instance, a minimum of 3,000 KrisFlyer miles is needed for each conversion, with a maximum of 30,000 KrisFlyer miles per member per calendar year.

Similarly, a minimum of 100 Clubpoints is required for each conversion, with a maximum of 10,000 Clubpoints per day and 100,000 Clubpoints per member per calendar year.

Monita Leung, CEO of Digital Ventures at HKT, expressed excitement about the collaboration. She shared, “Our collaboration with Singapore Airlines marks a milestone for us as we strive to expand our business and enhance our loyalty ecosystem. By enabling our valued members to seamlessly convert their Clubpoints to KrisFlyer miles and vice versa, we are unlocking possibilities for them to access an extensive array of rewards and privileges.

“We are dedicated to exploring regional collaboration across industries to create personalised experience for our Club members, and this collaboration with Singapore Airlines exemplifies our dedication to our members.”

Ryan Pua, Divisional Vice President of Loyalty Marketing at Singapore Airlines, echoed this sentiment.

He said, “Our partnership with The Club is part of an ongoing commitment to add new partners to our membership ecosystem. It synergises the rewards offered by KrisFlyer, Kris+, and The Club, diversifying the offerings across travel, dining, retail, and entertainment experiences for all members.

“The Club is KrisFlyer’s first two-way rewards conversion partner in Hong Kong, which highlights the importance of this market for the Singapore Airlines Group.”

To celebrate the launch, limited-time offers are available to eligible The Club members until May 31, 2024. These include bonus KrisFlyer miles for specific conversions and sign-up bonuses for new KrisFlyer members using a designated promo code.

However, it’s essential to note that all conversions and offers are subject to terms and conditions. Detailed information can be found on The Club and KrisFlyer websites.

Members can enjoy this conversion programme and its associated offers from Feb 1, 2024 to Jan 31, 2026.

The promotional period for specific offers runs from Feb 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024. Quotas for certain offers are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

For more information on offers, terms and conditions, and programme mechanics, check The Club website or the Singapore Airlines website.

Note: All converted KrisFlyer miles and Clubpoints cannot be reversed. /TISG

Read also: Singapore Airlines adds 175 new food menu items plus amenity kits for premium economy class