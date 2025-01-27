The 2025 Singapore Tennis Open (STO), a prestigious WTA 250 event, promises an unforgettable week of top-tier tennis action.

Rising stars such as Zhu Lin from China and Alexandra Eala from the Philippines are gearing up to make a strong comeback to Singapore. Zhu Lin previously showcased her talent at the 2015 WTA Rising Stars Invitational, while Eala competed in the WTA Future Stars events in 2016 and 2017.

From January 27 to February 2, the Kallang Tennis Hub (KTH) will witness thrilling tennis action. Top WTA stars, including Anna Kalinskaya, Emma Raducanu, and Elise Mertens, will face off in exciting matches vying for the coveted STO title.

Celebrating tennis

To celebrate tennis, the STO 2025 Fan Village will be a place offering a wide range of activities that go beyond the action on the court. Fans can look forward to hands-on experiences like mini-tennis tournaments, interactive coaching clinics, and skill-building workshops that cater to all player levels. There will also be engaging games, merchandise stalls, and even live entertainment to keep the energy high throughout the competition.

The Fan Village also offers a chance to get up close and personal with some of the biggest WTA stars, as well as tennis legends and STO Community Ambassadors Tamarine Tanasugarn and Yayuk Basuki. Tanasugarn, known as Thailand’s greatest tennis player, reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 15 in 2002, while Basuki, an Indonesian tennis legend, reached No. 9 in doubles in 1998. These two iconic athletes will share their experiences of competing on the WTA Tour as Southeast Asian players, offering inspiration and motivation to the next generation of tennis stars.

Tennis for the next generation

The Singapore Tennis Association, ActiveSG Tennis Academy, and Junior Team Tennis League organizers will also host tennis clinics led by local coaches to inspire the next generation of tennis players and ignite their passion for the sport.

The clinics will help young people learn the fundamentals of tennis, improve their techniques, and gain insights from STO Community Ambassadors Tamarine Tanasugarn and Yayuk Basuki.

Moreover, the STO Red Ball Event Tournament 2025 offers an exciting opportunity for young athletes to take part in a competition similar to the contests featuring the stars. This tournament, specially designed for young beginners, aims to give them a taste of competitive tennis besides enhancing their skills, confidence, and love for the sport.

Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup

Adding more excitement to the 2025 tennis festivities is the debut of the Singapore Tennis Invitational Cup (STIC), which will take place alongside STO at the Kallang Tennis Hub (KTH). This invitational will shine a spotlight on regional talent, featuring 32 national players from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

From January 28 to February 1, athletes will battle across five events: Ladies’ Singles & Doubles, Men’s Singles & Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

Secure your STO tickers here: https://www.sportshub.com.sg/events/singapore-tennis-open