THAILAND: In a stride to improve tourism in the country, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports will launch a mandatory TM6 online immigration form for foreign visitors on May 1. This will replace the previously suspended paper-based version to streamline entry processes and enhance tourist confidence and safety.

Thai passport holders will be exempted from this requirement. Mongkon Wimonrat, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, noted that the government would prioritise the TM6 before other types of entry screening planned earlier so that tourists would not get confused.

He said the online TM6 applies exclusively to foreign arrivals. The online form will be compulsory for all travellers entering Thailand by air, land, or sea, including visa-exempt countries like Singapore. It will require personal details, passport information, and a local address.

No fees will be charged for the submission of the online form. Additionally, an anonymous source from the ministry said that the previously planned 300-baht (S$12) tourism fee will likely be deferred, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Use of the online form is expected to help track tourists during their stay, Tourism Ministry chief Natthriya Thaweevong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, told the media. She added that it is part of the kingdom’s bid to boost confidence in security standards.

“When the suspension period ends on April 30 this year, a digital version of the TM6 will replace the paper-based one”, she concluded. The paper version of the TM6 form was suspended in 2022 to reduce congestion at checkpoints and encourage tourism after the pandemic.

Addressing safety concerns

Thailand is working to address safety concerns, especially among Chinese tourists, following several high-profile kidnapping cases. These concerns have led to cancellations of flights, hotel bookings, and even a sold-out Eason Chan concert. In response, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra released an AI-generated Chinese video to reassure tourists about the country’s security.

With this proposal, Thailand hopes to boost foreign visitor’s confidence in Thailand’s security as this will help monitor tourist activities. Furthermore, the Straits Times reported that this policy also aims to handle increased tourism more efficiently as Thailand projects 40 million foreign visitors in 2025, building on the 35.5 million arrivals and 1.6 trillion baht in tourism revenue recorded in 2024.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)