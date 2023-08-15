Thai Fried Kway Teow costs $6, but customer says it’s ‘just like economy fried kway teow’ with only egg and very little veg

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after being disappointed with her char kway teow, finding it deficient in quality despite being charged S$6 for it.

A Ms Rani Ma Chello wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Sunday (Aug 13) that the Thai fried kway teow she bought was “just like an Economy fried Kway teow.”

She posted a photo of the dish she received, which the netizen said she had bought the dish at Al Ahmed Delights restaurant at 291 Yishun Street 22.

“It was just like an Economy fried Kway teow. No chicken or seafood as requested but was charged $6. It only contained an egg and very little veg. Will not recommend this stall,” she wrote.

Netizens commenting on her post appeared to agree with her regarding the meal and its price.

One popular comment is, “All halal and Malay foods seem more expensive.”

Another added, “That is not looking like Thai fried kuay teow at all!!! Trust me!”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Rani for further comment or an update.

Kway teow is an iconic Malay stir-fried flat noodle dish. It’s comparable to the classic Pad Thai noodle dish but is more savoury, while the Thai dish is sweet and tangy.

For the sake of reference, this is what Thai fried kway teow usually looks like:

