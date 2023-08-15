Should Singapore discourage noise on trains? — Netizens on passengers who speak loudly and play loud music on public transportation

SINGAPORE: Should Singapore encourage silence on trains? An online user recently shared a post regarding the matter, bringing up the issue of people who speak loudly and play music out loud on public transportation.

“Silence on trains.” A netizen took to an online news forum on Sunday (Aug 13) to talk about whether Singapore should take action to keep public transportation rides quieter.

“The number of people who talk really loudly on trains, or who play their music out loud got me thinking about whether we should – as we do with food and beverages – discourage conversations on trains,” the user wrote. “Or, as the Berliners do, have sections of the train designated as “quiet areas”. Is it just me being too petty maybe?”

A handful of Singaporeans responded to the post, sharing their two cents. While some advocated for “quiet cabins” to be set aside, others shared experiences with noisy people on trains.

“I think talking is fine,” said one. “I’m more annoyed with people blasting their video in public and 3/4 of the time its some old men. Really very annoying. Their parents never teach them what is manners.”

“Quiet cabins should be the default, said another. “Keep having people watching dramas, TikToks and whatnot at max volume in the train is very irritating…and worse are those who talk on their phones like the other side is deaf. Then there are those who speak to each other like they need to shout..and parents who let their children run around the train screaming. Some mindfulness would be good.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts

No related posts.