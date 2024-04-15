A US Marine, Marcelo Majeed Hernandez, 18, was arrested in Texas on Thursday for allegedly stealing over $500,000 worth of jewelry in two separate heists. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 identified Hernandez as the suspect in burglaries at David Yurman Jewelry on October 13, 2023, and Helzberg Diamond on April 5.

During the burglaries, Hernandez allegedly smashed display cases and stole over 200 pieces of jewelry valued at over $380,000 and over $170,000 worth of jewelry, respectively. Hernandez was apprehended after a thorough investigation, with deputies finding him in possession of handguns, cash, and stolen jewelry worth $500,000.

Most of the stolen items have been recovered. Hernandez, a US Marine private first class reserve, was not on active duty during the crimes. He faces two counts of first-degree felony theft, with a bond set at $500,000.

Theft sprees on the rise in the US

Just last week, a report stated that the police and the FBI are probing a massive theft of up to $30 million from a money storage facility in Los Angeles. The burglary occurred at a GardaWorld facility in Sylmar on Easter Sunday.

Thieves infiltrated the facility through the roof, bypassing alarms, to access the money storage area, possibly a vault. The theft went unnoticed until Monday morning. This heist ranks among the city’s largest cash burglaries and surpasses any armored-car thefts.

Furthermore, it suggests a skilled crew with knowledge of breaching secure facilities. The largest previous cash heist in Los Angeles was $18.9 million in 1997.

Regardless, conservatives would typically blame “woke” policies for instances like these for happening. However, these policies are not the sole responsibility for this as the incident happening in Texas, a non-Woke state, shows that it is possible for crime to occur anywhere.

Read More News

The post Texas authorities nab US Marine in $500K jewelry theft spree, crime on the rise? appeared first on The Independent News.