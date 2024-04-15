A majority of voters, 53 percent, believe former President Donald Trump has committed “serious federal crimes.” Conversely, 39 percent of likely voters surveyed disagreed with this belief, while nine percent remained undecided or chose not to answer.

Among party lines, the sentiment varies significantly, with 90 percent of Democrats, 49 percent of independents, and 17 percent of Republicans viewing Trump as having committed serious crimes. As Trump faces jury selection for his New York trial, where he is charged with falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels, opinions on his guilt are divided.

Furthermore, forty-six percent of likely voters believe Trump should be found guilty in this case, while 37 percent disagree. The outcome of this trial could notably impact Trump’s standing, particularly among independents, though its effect on his potential return to the White House remains uncertain.

The poll, conducted from April 7-11 among 1,059 registered voters, carries a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points for likely voters who completed the full survey.

X users debate about how 53% voters believe Trump committed serious crimes

Will the @nytimes & @nytpolitics teams give criminal defendant Trump the same number of front page HEADLINES for an actual criminal case that they gave to the Hillary Clinton email story in 2016?

Equal treatment? Time will tell, but my bet is no, they won’t — Susan Bordson (@susanbordson) April 14, 2024

Liberals on one hand are rejoicing in the condemnation towards former President Trump. However, there are those who condemn former Democrat candidates like Hillary Clinton. Some users state that she too would need to be held accountable for the scandals she was involved in as well.

39% of voters support Trump. They don’t all agree with each other on the details so that’s not exactly a cult. But many of them are deranged cult like worshipers, oh yeah. — Lare Somebody (@clarelark) April 14, 2024

Following that, liberals believe that those who support the former President are all in a cult. Unfortunately, the same is said among conservatives to those who support President Biden. It seems that moderation isn’t something that could easily be found today.

