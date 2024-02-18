;
Terminally ill woman holds joy-filled ‘living funeral’ to say goodbye to loved ones

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 18, 2024

SINGAPORE: Charity group HCA Hospice took to Facebook to tell the story of a woman who opted to bring her loved ones together in a “living funeral” before saying goodbye.

On Feb 14, Valentine’s Day, the group posted photos of a smiling Michelle “Mike” Ng, surrounded by her friends sometime before she passed on early this year. It was her “last act of love,” the post reads.

“I just want to be a friend to them, as much as they have been a friend to me, while I am still alive,” the group quotes Ms Ng as saying on its website.

The young businesswoman who loved cycling was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer in 2021 when she was only 27. When treatments were unsuccessful, she was referred to HCA for support.

HCA also wrote that when Ms Ng was approached by Ms Jayne Leong, its principal medical social worker, about the living funeral, Ms Ng readily accepted it.

“Being mortal inspired me. I specifically wanted to call the event a living funeral, instead of a celebration of life, as I wanted death to be close to our hearts, and not something to be feared,” HCA quotes her as saying.

HCA helped Ms Ng with the planning and preparation for the event, which the celebrant envisioned as similar to a birthday party, saying, “I want to share my love, food, music, and books with my friends.”

Ms Ng requested that her guests bring a letter to her, as well as a book so that they could have a book exchange.

At the celebration, Rai Kannu from the singing group Jack & Rai, came and sang. HCA says on its site that Jack & Rai is Ms Ng’s favourite band in Singapore.

Aside from celebrating with friends, Ms Ng also wanted to raise awareness about what HCA does, as well as encouraged guests to donate to the group instead of condolence monies.

“I wish people would know more about HCA and palliative care. They have helped me so much, in seeing the light in the tunnel,” she said at the living funeral.

Ms Ng and her family prepared food for more than 30 of her friends, at an occasion that proved to be joyous.

She told her guests, “Thank you for making me so happy today. Your presence is so, so appreciated. I am grateful to hear every single laughter, to see every single smile.” /TISG

ByAnna Maria Romero

