tenet-at-tampines-north-and-other-upcoming-executive-condominium-launches

While HDB BTO flats are the preferred route to homeownership for the majority of Singaporeans, not everyone is eligible for them.

Those with incomes that exceed the prevailing income ceilings will be disqualified from BTO launches, leaving them with either second-hand resale flats or costly private developments which are often out of their budget.

To better address the needs of this “sandwich class” of homeowners, the government launched Executive Condominiums (ECs) in 1996.

ECs are a category of housing that is halfway between public flats and private developments, both in design and quality, as well as price — the latter, due to subsidised land prices. They are also in high demand, as ECs are privatised after ten years, which usually brings on a spike in the property’s prices.

The latest EC project that has captured the attention of aspiring homeowners is Tenet at Tampines North. But that’s not all – several other new ECs have also been announced.

Let’s take a look at what Tenet and other upcoming ECs have to offer.

Tenet at Tampines North — Prices, Facilities and What to Expect

Overview of Tenet at Tampines North Price per square foot S$1,254 to S$1,424 Number of units 618 (11 blocks) Apartment types 3+1 BR, 4 BR, 4+1 BR, 5+1 BR Facilities Gym, Fitness corner, Yoga corner

Playground, Fun pool, Swimming pool, Water feature, Function room, Pavilion, Reflexology path, Tennis court, Waterfall, Parking Address 75 Tampines Street 62, 529701 (D15) Lease 99 years TOP 2026 Developer TQS Development Pte Ltd

Tenet is an upcoming medium-sized condominium development in District 15. It is one of two new ECs announced for Tampines. The property will consist of 11 blocks housing a total of 618 units. There are 13 listed facilities for the private use of residents and their guests.

Four apartment types are available at launch — 3-bedroom + study, 4-bedroom, 4-bedroom + study and 5-bedroom + study. Penthouse units are also available, although, at the time of writing, these units have already been snapped up.

Tenet is developed by TQS Development and has an expected TOP date somewhere in 2026. It has a selling price of between S$1,254 to S$1,424 psf.

Tenet Price List

Apartment type Selling price (million) 3-bedroom + study S$1.12 to S$1.38 4-bedroom S$1.48 to S$1.52 4-bedroom + study S$1.81 to S$2.00 5-bedroom + study S$2.09 to S$2.20 Source: newcondohomes.sg

Tenet Facilities

Tenet includes a range of communal facilities catered to various needs such as entertainment and recreation, sports and fitness, and utilitarian features.

Sports and Fitness

Residents can make use of a fully equipped gym, a yoga corner and a fitness corner for their exercise and workout needs. Young children can also blow off some energy at the children’s playground, while parents can rejuvenate tired feet at the reflexology path.

Swimming Pool

Tenet will feature a 50m full-sized swimming pool, an infinity pool, a family pool, a bubble pool and a kiddy play pool, sure to satisfy experienced swimmers, families with young children, and everyone else in between.

Clubhouse and Recreational Facilities

The aptly named Clubhouse in the Sky — located on top of the multi-storey carpark — will contain a K-studio, entertainment room, piano room, music room and a male/female steam room.

There’s also the Courtyard Clubhouse, which offers multi-purpose rooms, a private dining room and a sunrise pavilion — perfect for gatherings.

Wellness and Kid-Friendly Facilities

Other kid-friendly facilities to look forward to include a library, mystery maze and a jungle playground. For wellness, there will be a waterfall corridor, a sky garden, a yoga deck, a reflexology trail and a number of lawns.

Nearby Amenities Public transport Tampines North MRT Station (5-min walk)

Tampines North Hub (integrated transport and retail.commercial hub) Schools Close proximity: Angsana Primary, Tampines North Primary School, Poi Ching School, Gongshang Primary School

Nearby: Dunman Secondary School, Ngee Ann Secondary School, St. Hilda’s Secondary, United World College Temasek Polytechnic

Future schools planned: 3 Amenities and shopping malls Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Mall, Century Square, Tampines One, Downtown East, White Sands, Pasir Ris Mall (upcoming).

Ikea, Courts and Giant (5-min drive)

Other upcoming ECs in 2023 and 2024

Copen Grand

Selling price:

S$1.08 to S$1.88 million

S$1,189 to S$1,338 psf

Number of units: 639

Unit types: 2-BR, 3-BR, 4-BR and 5-BR

Location: 73 Tengah Garden Walk, S 699887 (D24)

TOP: 2027

Copen Grand comprises 12 apartment blocks housing 639 units, which come in 2-, 3- 4- and 5-bedroom configurations, making it a great choice from singles and couples to large families.

Located in Tengah, the project is expected to TOP in 2027 and has a list of 14 facilities and amenities for residents to enjoy. These swimming and fun pools, BBQ pits, gym, games room, clubhouse and tennis court, pavilion and yoga centre.

The EC is well-served by Tengah LRT and Hong Kar LRT, and residents can look forward to a more eco-friendly living environment given Tengah’s ambitions for a car-free town centre.

Tengah Plantation Loop

Selling price: TBC

Number of units: 495

Unit types: 1-BR, 2-BR, 3-BR, 4-BR, 5-BR, Penthouse

Location: Junction of Bukit Batok Road and Jurong Road

TOP: TBC

Another highly anticipated EC development — also in Tengah Town — is Tengah Plantation Loop, planned to have 495 units occupying an estimated site area of 1.77 hectares. There will be a large variety of apartment types offered, ranging from 1-bedroom units to 5-bedroom and penthouse options.

The EC will be part of the 100-metre-wide Forest Corridor, which is part of a broader ecological trail that connects the Western and Central Basin Areas. The development will also be a hit, transport-wise, due to its close proximity to three MRT stations – Batok MRT Station, Chinese Garden MRT Station and Bukit Gombak MRT Station.

Unit selling prices for Tengah Plantation Loon have yet to be released, but are slated to drop any day now.

North Gaia

Selling price:

S$1.14 to S$1.99 million

S$1,140 to S$1,974 psf

Number of units: 616

Unit types: 3-BR, 4-BR and 5-BR

Location: Yishun Ave 9

TOP: 2027

Over in Yishun, we have North Gaia, a new launch EC project offering 616 units in total. There are only three apartment types available — 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom — making this EC suitable only for families or friends seeking to share an apartment.

This development is blessed with soothing views of the nearby Khatib Bongsu River and Nature Reserve, a rich and unique mangrove habitat housing some of Singapore’s most unique wildlife.

Also within proximity are a variety of country clubs, shopping malls and schools. Foodies are in for a treat with Seletar Aerospace Park, Chong Pang Hawker Center and Yishun Hawker Centre all located just 15 mins or less away by car.

