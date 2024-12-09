SINGAPORE: Global investment company Temasek has launched a new private credit platform with an initial portfolio of S$10 billion. The platform will help Temasek grow its credit and hybrid solutions portfolio and gain more opportunities in global private credit markets.

According to Singapore Business Review, the platform will be led by Mr Nicolas Debetencourt, who has been with Temasek since 2016 as the head of Credit & Hybrid Solutions.

It will be managed by 15 credit investment professionals based in New York, London, and Singapore.

The platform also builds on Temasek’s asset management business, Seviora Group, which includes SeaTown Holdings International, a provider of private credit solutions in Asia. /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s GIC, CPF, and Temasek ranked among the top 25 largest asset owners globally in 2023